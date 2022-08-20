Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam

The Taiwanese company's new factory in Bac Giang province will generate 30,000 local jobs.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 20 August 2022 12:04 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam

Foxconn has been in Bac Giang for 15 years

Highlights
  • Vietnamese government said last year Foxconn had invested $1.5 billion
  • Luxshare, Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch and Macbook
  • Apple iPad With Larger Screen Could Launch in October India

Apple supplier Foxconn has signed a $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,400 crore) memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday. The Taiwanese company's new factory, on a plot of 50.5 hectares (125 acres) in Bac Giang province, will generate 30,000 local jobs, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, and Kinh Bac City did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Foxconn, which has been in Bac Giang for 15 years, has moved part of its iPad and AirPods production to Bac Giang's Quang Chau Industrial Park, Tuoi Tre reported. It did not say which type of products would be produced at the new factory or its capacity.

The Vietnamese government said last year Foxconn had invested $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,000 crore) in the Southeast Asian country.

A recent report had stated that Apple's suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple's Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and iPhone assembler Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch and MacBook in Northern Vietnam, the report added.

Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started manufacturing iPhone 13 this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.

Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, along with countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands, as they try to diversify production away from China.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Foxconn, Apple Macbook, Apple Airpods, Apple ipad
Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. House of the Dragon Review: Game of Thrones Is Back — and It’s Great
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Have Received Terror Attack Text on WhatsApp
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Zomato-owned Blinkit Launches Printout Delivery Service in Few Areas
  10. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Website Lists 10 Moto Edge, G Series Smartphones to Get Android 13 Update: All Details
  2. Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now
  3. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Be Investigating WhatsApp Message Threatening 26/11-Type Terror Attack
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM
  6. Britain Sets Out Roadmap for Self Driving Vehicle Usage by 2025, Announces Plans for New Laws, Funding
  7. NASA Identifies Candidate Regions on Moon for Landing Artemis III With Next Americans
  8. Elon Musk Said to Approach Brain Chip Startup Synchron About Deal Amid Neuralink Delays
  9. Crypto Exchange FTX Ordered to Halt 'False and Misleading' Claims by US Bank Regulator
  10. Apple Reveals Serious Security Flaws Affecting iPhone, iPad, Mac Models; Experts Urge Users to Update Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.