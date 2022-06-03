Technology News
loading

Apple Announces Flexible Working Hours for Retail Staff Amid Unionisation Efforts: Report

Apple recently decided to raise pay for its US employees to $22 per hour or more.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2022 10:50 IST
Apple Announces Flexible Working Hours for Retail Staff Amid Unionisation Efforts: Report

Apple said it will raise pay for its US employees to $22 (roughly Rs. 1,700) per hour or more

Highlights
  • Apple is known for its reticent culture
  • Workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition
  • Microsoft said on Thursday it will not resist unionisation efforts

Apple will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionisation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers. The changes will include extending the minimum time period between shifts to 12 hours from 10 hours.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the iPhone maker told Reuters it will raise pay for its US employees to $22 (roughly Rs. 1,700) per hour or more.

The Cupertino, California-based company, known for its reticent culture, was last year criticised online for its working conditions by some current and former workers.

In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionise amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said on Thursday it will not resist unionisation efforts by its employees as it recognises their legal right to choose to form or join a union.

The announcement comes a few days after Apple has raised the pay for its hourly US employees as companies face a tight labour market, a surge in unionisation efforts and rising inflation.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22 (roughly Rs. 1,700), or higher based upon the market, a 45 percent jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

"This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said.

Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first the changes in compensation, said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple
Moto G82 5G India Launch Set for June 7; 120Hz pOLED Display Teased
JioSaavn Down, Not Working for Users Due to an Outage

Related Stories

Apple Announces Flexible Working Hours for Retail Staff Amid Unionisation Efforts: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  2. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  3. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  4. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  7. Sony KD-43X75K Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  8. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  9. The Boys to Peaky Blinders, the 9 Biggest Web Series in June
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Months Ahead of Official Debut; Design, RAM and Storage Tipped
  2. JioSaavn Down, Not Working for Users Due to an Outage
  3. Apple Announces Flexible Working Hours for Retail Staff Amid Unionisation Efforts: Report
  4. Moto G82 5G India Launch Set for June 7; 120Hz pOLED Display Teased
  5. Sony Introduces New Satellite Service Unit Dedicated to Build, Supply Space Lasers
  6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 22
  7. Elon Musk Informs Tesla’s AI Day Pushed to September 30 as Company Is Working to Prepare Optimus Prototype
  8. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  9. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  10. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.