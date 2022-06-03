Apple will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionisation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers. The changes will include extending the minimum time period between shifts to 12 hours from 10 hours.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Cupertino, California-based company, known for its reticent culture, was last year criticised online for its working conditions by some current and former workers.

In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionise amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said on Thursday it will not resist unionisation efforts by its employees as it recognises their legal right to choose to form or join a union.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22 (roughly Rs. 1,700), or higher based upon the market, a 45 percent jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

"This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said.

Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first the changes in compensation, said.

