In its long-awaited 'Far-Out' Event, Apple confirmed the expansion of Apple Fitness+ to 21 countries. With Apple's latest operating system iOS 16, Fitness+ will be available to all iPhone users in select countries, even if they do not own an Apple Watch. With this update, users can sign up on iPhone to watch studio-style workout videos on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don't have an Apple Watch,” said Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, Jay Blahnik in a blog post.

Next week, Apple Fitness+ will introduce new Collections and the fourth season of Time to Walk. Celebrities including Regina Hall, Nicky Jam, and Leslie Jordan will share their motivational stories with Fitness+ subscribers. The audio running experience called Time to Run will kick off its second season by exploring new locations on September 12.

Currently, Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month and $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) per year.