Apple Fitness+ Will Soon Work on iPhone Without an Apple Watch, to Be Available in 21 Countries Later This Year

Apple Fitness+ will introduce new Collections and the fourth season of Time to Walk on September 12

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 September 2022 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expanding Apple Fitness+ beyond the wearable

Highlights
  • Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk season 4 will debut on Monday
  • iOS 16 will be available on September 12
  • Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month

Apple during its 'Far Out' event on Wednesday announced the expansion of its fitness and wellness app called Apple Fitness+ for all iPhone users. With the latest update, iPhone users can soon avail company's premium Fitness+ workout subscription without an Apple Watch. The update will be available on iPhone units in all 21 countries where the service is already offered. Apple will release new seasons of Time to Walk and Time to Run this fall including stories from known artists and celebrities. Moreover, Fitness+ will debut its newest Collection, Pilates for More Than Your Core.

In its long-awaited 'Far-Out' Event, Apple confirmed the expansion of Apple Fitness+ to 21 countries. With Apple's latest operating system iOS 16, Fitness+ will be available to all iPhone users in select countries, even if they do not own an Apple Watch. With this update, users can sign up on iPhone to watch studio-style workout videos on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don't have an Apple Watch,” said Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, Jay Blahnik in a blog post.

Next week, Apple Fitness+ will introduce new Collections and the fourth season of Time to Walk. Celebrities including Regina Hall, Nicky Jam, and Leslie Jordan will share their motivational stories with Fitness+ subscribers. The audio running experience called Time to Run will kick off its second season by exploring new locations on September 12.

Currently, Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month and $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) per year.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Apple Event, Apple Far Out, Apple Fitness Plus, iOS 16, Apple Fitness Plus Features
