Apple 'Far Out' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event will be livestreamed via YouTube tonight at 10:30pm IST.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 September 2022 00:17 IST
Apple ‘Far Out’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to sport a 6.1-inch display

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Pro is tipped to feature satellite communication
  • iPhone 14 series could comprise four smartphones
  • Apple could also launch the AirPods Pro 2 tonight

Apple's ‘Far Out' launch event is set to take place tonight, on September 15 at 10:30pm IST. The Cupertino-based tech giant sent out the invitations for the event last month. During the event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series — comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple traditionally launches other products alongside the latest iPhone models every year, and the company could do the same this year. The firm is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 tonight.

Apple ‘Far Out' event: How to watch livestream

The Cupertino company is set to host the ‘Far Out' event tonight at 10:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed by Apple via its official YouTube channel and company's event page. Viewers can also watch the event via Apple TV. 

You can also watch the ‘Far Out' launch event via the player embedded below:

Apple ‘Far Out' event: What to expect

During its ‘Far Out' launch event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series. The upcoming smartphone series is said to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Additionally, the Cupertino company could unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Pro. As per a recent report, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 could also be unveiled during the event.

Apple iPhone 14 Series specifications (expected)

Apple iPhone 14 series rumours have been doing the rounds for several months now. Rumours have suggested a similar design for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might feature some design changes. According to an earlier report, the iPhone 14 Pro models could feature a two cutouts — a pill-shaped cutout and a hole-punch cutout, that appear as one unified notch. The notch is tipped to display the privacy indicators for the camera and microphone.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are reportedly going to sport a 6.1-inch display. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.7-inch touchscreen. As per another report, the non-Pro iPhone 14 models are said to be powered by last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and the iPhone 14 Pro models could feature the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC. Additionally, the iPhone 14 series is expected to feature 30W wired charging support.

For optics, the iPhone 14 series is expected to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera. Lastly, satellite connectivity could also be supported on the upcoming smartphone series.

Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro specifications (expected)

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch in a new Red colour option. The smartwatch series is said to debut in 41mm and 45mm size options like the previous generation smartwatches. The wearable is expected to also feature a fever detection sensor.

Recently, computer aided design (CAD) renders of the Apple Watch Pro surfaced online. The renders suggest that the upcoming Apple Watch Pro could sport a button next to the rotating crown on right, and a flushed button next to a speaker grille on left. The Watch Pro is also expected get the satellite communication feature, along with a 47mm flat display.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 specifications (expected)

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are reportedly not going to witness a design overhaul. However, the earbuds could retain its in-ear design to offer active noise cancellation feature. The charging case is said to support MagSafe wireless charging in a relatively smaller form factor. For the next generation Pro earbuds, the company is expected to adopt USB Type-C charging support, according to previous reports.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.


For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Event, Apple Far Out Launch Event, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple ‘Far Out’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
