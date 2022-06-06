Technology News
Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Announcements: Live Updates From Cupertino

iOS 16 - set to be unveiled at WWDC 2022 - is expected to bring improvements to notifications, lock screen, Camera, Messages, as well as Health apps.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 June 2022 21:02 IST
Highlights
  • WWDC usually sees software launches, but new Mac devices are expected
  • Apple may unveil a new MacBook Air
  • iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 anticipated

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC as it is also known, will kick off today in a keynote address at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). The developer-focussed keynote traditionally reveals upcoming software from the Cupertino-based electronics giant, and this year, we can expect the latest versions of its mobile, tablet, PC, smartwatch, and TV box operating systems, specifically, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Other reveals anticipated from the developer conference include new and improved native apps, while some rumours indicate Apple may unveil new Mac devices at the keynote, in the form of the new MacBook Air. Stay tuned for live updates from the keynote address, right here, and in the meanwhile, you can catch yourself up on the latest rumours about the upcoming announcements.

New software, hardware

As we mentioned, Apple traditionally uses WWDC as the stage to unveil the latest versions of its operating systems, and this year, we should get to see previews of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 before their beta and general public releases later in 2022. 

iOS 16 is expected to bring improvements to such features and apps as notifications, lock screen, Camera, Messages, and Health apps, apart from a new audio experiences, redesigned app icons, interactive widgets, upgraded theme options, and a floating app window. iPadOS 16 on the other hand is anticipated to offer improved multitasking, almost on part with macOS.

As for the company's operating system for desktop and laptop PCs, macOS 13 - rumoured to be codenamed Mammoth - is said to bring incremental changes including design overhauls for native apps. watchOS 9 is anticipated to bring updates to areas related to health tracking, an improved atrial fibrillation feature, other day-to-day activities, as well as navigation.

Finally, while not much has been rumoured about tvOS 16, it may be that Apple chooses to unveil homeOS as a dedicated smart home operating system at WWDC22. We also mentioned that there is a chance Apple unveils new Mac devices at the event, and the latest rumours indicate the company will launch the MacBook Air 2022 in a 14-inch display size, and less likely, it may also unveil the anticipated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by Apple's new M2 SoC.

Gadgets 360 Staff
