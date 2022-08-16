Technology News
Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over Viral TikTok Video

Apple is angry with Paris Campbell for revealing her identity while giving a solution to a person for her iPhone problem.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 16 August 2022 13:23 IST
Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over Viral TikTok Video

An employee of tech giant Apple has claimed that the company is threatening to fire her due to a video she posted on TikTok, according to a report in The Verge. The employee, Paris Campbell, said she was told that she breached company policy by identifying herself as an Apple employee while posting videos about iPhone security tips, the outlet further said. Ms Campbell has been working as a repair technician for six years. She posted another video on TikTok in which Ms Campbell said she is waiting to get fired.

"I'm an Apple employee and this is a message to Apple," she said in the video, according to Independent. "Right now, I'm patiently waiting to find out if I'm getting fired for a video I posted three days ago."

In the first video, which has left Apple fuming, she is telling a TikTok user not to delete her lost iPhone from her Apple ID. The woman, identified as Stella according to Independent report, said she is receiving messages from someone in China about her device being "jailbroken". She also said that the person has threatened to release her personal information on the dark web.

Ms Campbell told Stella that she is being contacted because the device couldn't be resold since it cannot be unlocked till right Apple ID and password is entered, according to Independent.

The video went viral, amassing more than seven million views.

The Apple employee claims that by telling this to Stella, she did not breach any confidentiality because the information is already available in public domain.

According to The Verge, Apple's social media policy warns employees against posting any confidential information, but doesn't bar them from posting about technology.

It cited an excerpt from the company's internal policy that reads, "We want you to be yourself, but you should also be respectful in posts, tweets, and other online communications."

Ms Campbell claims Apple's policy doesn't ban her from revealing where she works. Still, she received a mail from her manager on Friday telling her to remove the video or she'd be subject to disciplinary action "up to and including termination", according to The Verge.

Ms Campbell has a significant social media following, including 439,000 followers on TikTok.

