Apple Said to Challenge Brazil's Move to Ban Sale of iPhone Models Without Battery Chargers

Apple was ordered to pay a fine of BRL 12.275 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore) over the issue.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 September 2022 13:38 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple stopped bundling chargers with smartphones with the release of the iPhone 12

  • iPhone 14 series is expected to be unveiled during the ‘Far out' event
  • iPhone 12 was launched in 2020
  • The order prohibits sale of all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models

Apple reportedly said it would challenge the Brazilian court's order which halted the sale of iPhone models without a battery charger in the country. Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security has earlier fined Apple BRL 12.275 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore) over the issue claiming that the company is providing an incomplete product to consumers. The order prohibits the sale of all iPhone 12 and 13 models in the country. The Cupertino giant stopped bundling chargers with its mobile phones in 2020 with the release of the iPhone 12, citing environmental concerns.

As per a report by Reuters, Apple would appeal the measure by Brazil to ban the sale of iPhone units without battery chargers. The company said that it would continue to work with Brazilian consumer protection agency Senacon to "resolve their concerns".

The report quotes Apple as saying "we have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices".

The Brazilian government earlier on Tuesday suspended the sales of iPhone 12 and newer models that do not ship with an included charger. It has slapped Apple with a fine of BRL 12.275 million and accused the company of "deliberate discriminatory practices against consumers."

Apple discontinued the practice of bundling chargers with the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, citing it as a measure to reduce carbon emissions. The authorities rejected Apple's argument, saying there is no evidence that selling smartphones without a charger offers environmental protections.

Brazil's ban comes ahead of Apple's Far Out event today, where it's expected to announce the new iPhone 14 series with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Apple Chargers, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Series, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, Brazil
