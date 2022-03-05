Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Investors Urge Company to Undergo Civil Rights Audit Over Treatment of Female, Minority Employees

Apple Investors Urge Company to Undergo Civil Rights Audit Over Treatment of Female, Minority Employees

Apple's workforce consists primarily of white and Asian men, an imbalance that the industry has been trying to address for many years.

By Associated Press | Updated: 5 March 2022 14:08 IST
Apple Investors Urge Company to Undergo Civil Rights Audit Over Treatment of Female, Minority Employees

Apple's workforce consists primarily of white and Asian men

Highlights
  • Apple employs 154,000 worldwide
  • Apple making a $130 million commitment to a racial equity
  • Apple also raised widespread privacy concerns last year

Apple's shareholders have approved a proposal urging the iPhone maker to undergo an independent audit assessing its treatment of female and minority employees, delivering a rare rebuke to a management team that runs the world's most valuable company.

The measure passed Friday during Apple's annual meeting is nonbinding, so the Cupertino, California, company isn't required to adopt the recommendation.

But rebuffing the wishes of its shareholders would thrust Apple into an uncomfortable position, especially since the company has long cast itself as a champion of civil rights. CEO Tim Cook reiterated that belief Friday in response to a question from a shareholder during the meeting held remotely.

“I have long believed that inclusion and diversity are essential in their own right," Cook said. “And that a diversity of people, experiences and ideas is the foundation for any new innovation."

Like other major technology companies, Apple's workforce — particularly in high-paid technical positions — consists primarily of white and Asian men, an imbalance that the industry has been trying to address for many years.

Apple's board had pushed against the shareholder proposal seeking a civil rights audit that eventually be made public. The company pointed to its recent strides in civil rights inside and outside Apple that have made a third-party audit of its practices unnecessary.

The initiatives included Apple making a $130 million (roughly Rs. 993.5 crores) commitment to a racial equity and justice fund after the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The company also says it is raising the pay of women and minority employees while also hiring more female, Black and Hispanic workers.

During Friday's meeting, Cook said Apple has achieved gender pay equity every year since 2017 and now has racial pay equity within the US. He also said 59 percent of Apple's leadership positions during the past year have been filled by people from “underrepresented communities."

But proponents of the civil rights proposal insisted Apple hasn't been doing enough, making it imperative for outsiders to investigate recurring reports of sexual harassment, discriminatory practices and other abuses within the company, which employs 154,000 worldwide.

The proposal gained momentum after Apple last year hired a former Facebook product manager, Antonio Garcia Martinez, to join its ad team __ a move that sparked an outcry among employees who accused him of making misogynistic and racist remarks in a 2016 book called “Chaos Monkeys." Apple quickly cut its ties with Garcia Martinez after the backlash.

Apple also raised widespread privacy concerns last year by announcing plans to scan iPhones for images of child sex abuse. Complaints about that scanning program prompted Apple to backtrack from that plan, but it provided another rallying point for the backers of a civil rights audit.

Most shareholder proposals are overwhelmingly rejected when they're opposed by the boards of publicly held companies. That was the case for five other shareholder proposals during Apple's meeting Friday.

Apple shareholders generally have been enthusiastic supporters of the company because of the tremendous wealth that it has created. Apple currently is worth nearly $2.7 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,06,35,000 crore), with most of the gains coming during the past two years of a pandemic that has made its products and services even more popular.

Yet the proposal for a civil rights audit of Apple won the backing of two advisory firms that often sway the votes of institutional shareholders. The audit proposal was supported by 5.13 million shares and opposed by 4.45 million shares, with 131.2 million shares abstaining, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Apple.

The outcome “shows that investors want to know if Apple is making a difference in tackling potential harms to key stakeholders stemming from its products and policies," said Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of SOC Investment Group, which was one of the shareholders that filed the civil rights proposal. “Investors heard from Apple's corporate and retail workers who bravely spoke out against inequitable and harmful conditions even under the threat of retaliation.“

Similar shareholder proposals seeking civil rights audits have been adopted during the past year at several other publicly held companies, including CitiGroup.

Although he didn't say whether Apple intends to submit to a civil rights audit, Cook described gender and racial equity “essential to the future of our company."

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Apple
Microsoft Closes on $16-Billion Acquisition of Nuance

Related Stories

Apple Investors Urge Company to Undergo Civil Rights Audit Over Treatment of Female, Minority Employees
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma in New Netflix Series Soup: First Look
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Set for March 8
  4. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First India Sale Today: See Launch Offers
  6. Realme C35 India Launch Date Set for March 7
  7. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: All Details
  8. iQoo 9 Pro Review: A Ginormous Leap Forward
  9. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberattack Knocks Thousands Offline in Europe Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Report
  2. Apple Investors Urge Company to Undergo Civil Rights Audit Over Treatment of Female, Minority Employees
  3. Microsoft Closes on $16-Billion Acquisition of Nuance
  4. Ukraine Digital Army Brews Cyberattacks to Counter Russian Offensive
  5. Ukrainian Drone Enthusiasts Sign Up to Repel Russian Forces
  6. India Looking for EV Technology for Cost-Effective Mass Rapid Transportation: Nitin Gadkari
  7. Ukraine Crisis: US Firm Cogent Cutting Internet Services to Russia
  8. Samsung Electronics Suspends Shipments to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. Abandoned Rocket Debris May Have Crashed Into Far Side of Moon; Scientists Hope to Confirm in Coming Days
  10. Ukraine Crisis: Microsoft 'Suspends' New Sales of Products, Services in Russia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.