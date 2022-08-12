Technology News
loading

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details

There’s also a colour display to indicate various charging and capacity-related statistics.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 August 2022 12:59 IST
Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details

The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K power bank is priced at $149 (approximately Rs. 12,000)

Highlights
  • Anker 737 PowerCore 24K uses a GaN-powered charging system
  • The display shows the remaining capacity and individual charging speeds
  • The power bank is USB PD 3.1 equipped

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K power bank has been launched, priced at $149 (approximately Rs. 12,000). The new 24,000mAh power bank is among the most advanced in Anker's product range, and has bi-directional charging of up to 140W, which is enough to quickly charge even modern laptops and most fast-charging smartphones. Interestingly, the new power bank also has a colour display, which shows useful statistics related to the charging and capacity of the device. It also has two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port for charging other devices.

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K power bank price and availability

The Anger 737 PowerCore 24K is currently available only in select markets including the US, and is priced at $149 (approximately Rs. 12,000). The power bank is available to buy on Anker's official website, and is being sold in a single black colour option for now.

There is no word on when or if Anker will launch the 737 PowerCore 24K in India, and the high price would likely make it unviable in the price-sensitive Indian market where most power banks with a similar capacity, such as the Mi Hypersonic 20,000mAh 50W power bank, are priced at around Rs. 4,000.

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K power bank specifications, features

The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K has, as the name suggests, a battery capacity of 24,000mAh. There are two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port, but no cables included in the sales package. The GaN (Gallium Nitride) power bank has Power Delivery 3.1 compatibility, so you'll have to buy your own PD 3.1-compatible cable to make the most of the power bank's fast charging capabilities.

The device has a rated bi-directional input-output of 140W, so the power bank can be charged quickly as well as charge any connected devices quickly. For comparison, most mainstream power banks available in India charge at around 20-22.5W, so the Anker PowerCore 24K is considerably faster, and can be used to quickly charge even modern laptops with USB Type-C charging. This will, of course, reduce when multiple devices are connected to the charger simultaneously.

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K is its inbuilt colour display, which shows the remaining charge of the power bank, details on battery health, and the charging output of each individual port. The screen is said to use around 15 percent of the battery in 24 hours, so Anker recommends it be kept off when not in use.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anker, Anker 737 PowerCore 24K, Anker 737 PowerCore 24K Price, Anker 737 PowerCore 24K Features, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C, Power Bank, Portable Power Bank Charger
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Moto Razr 2022 First Sale: Motorola Says It Sold Over 10,000 Units in 5 Minutes
Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  3. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  7. Here Are the Global Launch Timings for Spider-Man Remastered on PC
  8. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  10. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
  2. Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Google Ordered by Australian Court to Pay $42.7 Million Fine for Misleading Users on Data Collection
  4. OpenSea Amends Policies to Safeguard Users, Takes Steps to Tacke NFT Theft Situations Better
  5. The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios
  6. Arctic Is Warming Nearly Four Times Faster Than the Rest of the World – New Research
  7. Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD
  8. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details
  9. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ulefone Armor 15 With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.