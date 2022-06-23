Technology News
Android Auto for Mobile Screens App Being Pulled Down; Replaced by Google Assistant Driving Mode: Report

Android Auto for Mobile Screens had recently displayed a popup message saying that the application will stop working soon.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 June 2022 07:13 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google had announced that it will be introducing new features for Android Auto later in 2022

Highlights
  • Google announced last year that the app will be removed
  • Android Auto for mobile screens was used for older cars
  • Google will add a new UI to Android Auto

Google has started taking away the Android Auto screen from phones after about seven years, according to a report. Back in August last year, Google had confirmed that it be shutting down the standalone Android Auto for Phone Screens application from Android 12 onwards. Early this month, a popup message had reportedly appeared for some users saying that the Android Auto for phone screens will stop working soon. At that time, Google had not specified the date of closure but now reports of it disappearing have started coming in.

According to a report from 9To5Google that cites posts on Reddit, Google has started shutting down the Android Auto for phone screens. The application was launched back in 2015 and it is now meeting its end about seven years later. The report added that the Google Assistant Driving Mode will be the replacement to the Android Auto for phone screens. The move is reportedly being dubbed as an attempt to move users to the Google Assistant Driving Mode.

In August 2021, Google had announced in a statement that the tech giant will be moving users who want phone experience to the Google Assistant Driving Mode starting with Android 12. The Driving Mode called by Google is a built-in mobile driving experience.

A recent report said that Android Auto for Phone Screens application that was being used to get the Android Auto features on older cars was being shut down. According to the report, a popup message had appeared on the Android Auto for Phone Screens applications saying that the feature will soon stop working. At that time, Google had not provided any details or exact date of the shutting down.

Google had recently announced that the company will be releasing a bunch of new features for Android Auto later in 2022. The features could include a new user interface and support for suggested responses that are based on Google Assistant's suggestions.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Android Auto, Android 12, Driving Mode, Google Assistant
ISRO's GSAT-24 Successfully Launched On-Board Ariane-v VA257 Flight From French Guiana

