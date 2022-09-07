Technology News
Google Rolls Out First Patch for Pixel Smartphones Running Android 13

Pixel 6a should see improvements with its troubled fingerprint reader

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 13:42 IST
Google Rolls Out First Patch for Pixel Smartphones Running Android 13

Android 13 brings plenty of improvements and some much-need fixes over Android 12.

Highlights
  • September 2022 patch is rolling out to Pixel devices on Android 13
  • Fixes issues with fingerprint reader on Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 6a will receive the update later this month

Google has commenced the rollout of its first Android 13 patch that is meant to fix known issues affecting many Pixel smartphones. Android 13 was made available for Pixel smartphones a few weeks ago and it brought several performance improvements, new features, and some visual changes. However, things did not go down smoothly with some owners complaining about battery drain issues and others with broken wireless charging. The Android 13 update is currently available for the Google Pixel 4a and the Pixel 6a in India.

The new patch is currently rolling out for all supported Pixel devices that are currently running Android 13. This would include the Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a, which recently launched in India is also on the list, but will receive its update later this month according to the official blog post.

The September 2022 update packs plenty of bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. The majority of these fixes are for the battery and charging-related issues that several Pixel users have been facing since upgrading to Android 13. Part of the increased battery drain was apparently related to the launcher that left certain activities running in the background. Apart from fixing the former, the patch also fixes issues that prevented the wireless charging mode from activating on all Pixel devices that basically came with the feature.

Pixel 6a owners will be happy to learn that the patch brings improvements for fingerprint recognition and response, which according to Google did not work “in certain conditions”. There's also a Bluetooth fix that prevented Pixel smartphones from connecting to certain devices or accessories. And lastly, the patch also fixes an issue with notifications that at times would appear truncated on the lock screen.

The bug-fixing patch for older and current Pixel devices comes ahead of the launch of Google's next series of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which has been scheduled to take place on October 6. Google has also confirmed that it will launch the Pixel Watch at the same event. The products were first revealed at Google's I/O 2022 event in May. Google is also expected to announce new Nest home smart products at its upcoming event.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Google, Android 13, Google Pixel, PIxel 6a

Further reading: Google, Android 13, Google Pixel, PIxel 6a
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple Said to Challenge Brazil's Move to Ban Sale of iPhone Models Without Battery Chargers
Trademark Applications Around Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, NFTs Rise in US

Google Rolls Out First Patch for Pixel Smartphones Running Android 13
