Latest Android Beta Teases Clear Calling, Spatial Audio; Pixel Tablet Also Tipped

Android 13 QPR1 beta comes with the Google Play System Update for October 2022.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 September 2022 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Android 13 QPR1 beta is released for testing

Highlights
  • Android 13 QPR1 beta has Opus (and LC3) audio codecs
  • It has unified security and privacy settings
  • Android 13 QPR1 beta has no mention of face unlock feature

Android 13 QPR1 beta is released and it has provided a preview of what's in store for the next Pixel Feature Drop update. Google is now working to refine the operating system and the update has been suggested to bring along a lot of features that will eventually be rolled out to the masses. In order to make sure the features are working properly, it has been made available for testing for compatible smartphones. Android 13 has already been made available to all supported Pixel smartphones.

As per a string of tweets posted by Esper Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rehman, Google is working on several new features for the upcoming Pixel Feature Drop update. Rehman also notes a few features that have been rumoured to arrive, but have not found space in the Android 13 QPR1 beta update, which comes with the Google Play System Update for October 2022.

One of the most noteworthy inclusions in the Android 13 QPR1 beta update is the mention of a Google Pixel tablet. Citing developer Kuba Wojciechowski, Rehman mentions that Wojciechowski found two animations which tease presumed Google Pixel Tablet (rumoured to be a hybrid Nest Hub detachable) as well as a tablet working while charging.

The second major feature in the Android 13 QPR1 beta update is the presence of spatial audio — a technology that captures audio signals and applies directional audio filters to create a more immersive soundscape with compatible devices. This feature is currently supported on select Apple devices. Furthermore, there seems to be a new toggle in developer options to “enable Bluetooth LE audio”. Rehman mentions that the feature can only be turned on if the device supports LE Audio.

In Android 13 QPR1 beta update, he also found Opus (and LC3) available codecs in the Bluetooth Audio Codec selection, which are likely to be for BT Classic Audio streams, the developer says.

As per the Android 13 QPR1 beta update, Google is also working on a feature called “clear calling” that is said to reduce background noises during calls. It reportedly works “for most mobile networks” but it's “not available for Wi-Fi calling” and contents from your calls are “not sent to Google,” Rehman notes.

There is a new “Safety Center” which is nothing but unified security and privacy settings. There is no mention of the rumoured face unlock feature on the Pixel 6 Pro. Furthermore, Android 13 will show warranty on the device (this could be a Google Pixel-exclusive feature) as well as “Battery health” information on the basis of performance.

Android 13, Android 13 QPR1 beta, Pixel Feature Drop, Google
