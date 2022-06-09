Technology News
loading

Android 13 Beta 3 Released by Google for Select Pixel Phones: All Details

Android 13 has reached Platform Stability according to Google.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2022 14:14 IST
Android 13 Beta 3 Released by Google for Select Pixel Phones: All Details

Google is yet to announce the official release date for Android 13

Highlights
  • Android 13 Beta 3 is also available on select non-Pixel smartphones
  • All developer APIs for Android 13 have now been finalised
  • Android 13 release is expected to take place later this year

Android 13 Beta 3 is now rolling out to developers and beta testers, as Google's next version of Android enters its final phase of development. With the arrival of Beta 3, developer Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are now finalised, allowing developers to focus on compatibility testing and quality for their apps, ahead of the official release of Android 13 later this year. Android 13 Beta 3 can be installed on supported Pixel smartphones, along with select devices from other manufacturers.

The release of Android 13 Beta 3 was announced by Google in a blog post on Thursday. According to VP of Engineering, Dave Burke, Beta 3 brings Android 13 to Platform Stability, an important development milestone where the APIs for developers and app-facing behaviours are made final. Google releases developer previews and beta versions of upcoming Android versions months ahead of their release, to give developers and publishers time to update and modify their applications to support new features and improvements.

The upcoming Android 13 release will add new features that focus on privacy and security, along with better support for larger screens on tablets and foldable devices. Users will also have access to an improved photo picker when sharing images, a new ‘notification' permission for apps, and the ability to set a different language for a specific app. Android 13 will bring HDR video, Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) Audio, and MIDI 2.0 over USB.

Google is also urging developers to test their app's compatibility with the new version of Android, including new behaviours, such as the new runtime permission for sending notifications. Apps targeting Android 13 will have to ask a user for permission before sending them notifications. Developers can also work to make sure their app hides sensitive data when using Android 13's clipboard preview feature — useful when a user copies passwords or credit card information.

Android 13 also improves on tablet optimisations that Google introduced with the Android 12L release, such as default multi-window support for all apps. Developers have also been asked to check if their apps are optimised for tablets or foldable devices, including supporting different screen orientation and optimising the camera preview for larger screens in multi-window or split-screen mode.

Developers and beta testers who want to try out Android 13 Beta 3 will need to enrol their Pixel 4 and newer smartphone in the beta program, after which they will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update. Meanwhile, a handful of smartphone manufacturers have also partnered with Google to bring Android 13 betas to select handsets, which users can download from their respective websites. As is the case with all pre-release software, users should refrain from installing the Android 13 beta on their primary smartphones due to possible stability issues.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 13, Android 13 Beta 3, Android 13 Update, Android 13 Features, Android 13 API, Pixel, Google Pixel, Android
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Facebook Parent Meta’s Global Affairs Director Hails Mark Zuckerberg’s Leadership
Salesforce Announces NFT Platform, Intensifies Competition for OpenSea and LooksRare

Related Stories

Android 13 Beta 3 Released by Google for Select Pixel Phones: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  7. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
  2. Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements
  3. MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Vivosmart 5 With Up To 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  8. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  10. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.