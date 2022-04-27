Technology News
loading

Android 13 Beta 1 Released by Google for Select Pixel Devices: What's New

The Android 13 Beta 1 is also compatible with the Android Emulator.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 April 2022 11:49 IST
Android 13 Beta 1 Released by Google for Select Pixel Devices: What's New

Photo Credit: Google

Google will share more information regarding Android 13 at the upcoming Google I/O

Highlights
  • Google has added Bluetooth LE audio support in Android 13 Beta 1
  • It expects to reach platform stability by June
  • Android 13 Beta 1 features new permissions for media file access

Android 13 Beta 1 was released on Tuesday for eligible Pixel devices, and it will also be available as an update for developer preview versions. So far, Google's primary focus while developing Android 13 has been privacy and security. In this vein, the search giant has introduced new features to Android such as selective media file access permissions and improved error reporting. This build also brings a plethora of developer-oriented features like the new notifications permissions, photo picker, themed app icon designer, per-app language support, and more. It has even added support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio and MIDI 2.0 over USB.

Google announced the release of the Android 13 Beta 1 through an official blog post. As we mentioned earlier, this build introduces a new set of media file access permissions for images, video files, and audio files. Currently, apps can storage permissions grant access to all media files. The Keystore and KeyMint error reporting has been improved to provide detailed and accurate reports. The Android 13 Beta 1 features new audio route APIs designed to aid developers in determining the best audio format for their audio track.

Google has also shared a development roadmap for Android 13. It expects to achieve a stable build of this operating system by June 2022. The final build might be released in the latter half of 2022. Google has confirmed that it will share more information regarding Android 13 at the [upcoming] Google I/O event.

This Android 13 Beta 1 is currently compatible with the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. You can download this version from the developer site. This beta build will also work on the Android Emulator. You will get this version via an OTA update if you already have the previous developer preview version installed.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 13, Android 13 Beta 1, Google, Android, Pixel
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Expects Double-Digit Growth for This Year as Demand for Cloud Computing Services Rise
iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G With Snapdragon SoCs, AMOLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Android 13 Beta 1 Released by Google for Select Pixel Devices: What's New
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  2. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  5. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  6. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Phone That Looks Like OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on TENAA
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.