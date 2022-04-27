Android 13 Beta 1 was released on Tuesday for eligible Pixel devices, and it will also be available as an update for developer preview versions. So far, Google's primary focus while developing Android 13 has been privacy and security. In this vein, the search giant has introduced new features to Android such as selective media file access permissions and improved error reporting. This build also brings a plethora of developer-oriented features like the new notifications permissions, photo picker, themed app icon designer, per-app language support, and more. It has even added support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio and MIDI 2.0 over USB.

Google announced the release of the Android 13 Beta 1 through an official blog post. As we mentioned earlier, this build introduces a new set of media file access permissions for images, video files, and audio files. Currently, apps can storage permissions grant access to all media files. The Keystore and KeyMint error reporting has been improved to provide detailed and accurate reports. The Android 13 Beta 1 features new audio route APIs designed to aid developers in determining the best audio format for their audio track.

Google has also shared a development roadmap for Android 13. It expects to achieve a stable build of this operating system by June 2022. The final build might be released in the latter half of 2022. Google has confirmed that it will share more information regarding Android 13 at the [upcoming] Google I/O event.

This Android 13 Beta 1 is currently compatible with the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. You can download this version from the developer site. This beta build will also work on the Android Emulator. You will get this version via an OTA update if you already have the previous developer preview version installed.