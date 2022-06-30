Technology News
Brazil Proposes to Make USB Type-C Chargers Mandatory for All Smartphones, Launches a Public Consultation

EU made USB Type-C mandatory for a range of electronic gadgets by the end of 2024.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 June 2022 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ tomekwalecki

Standard cable for all devices is said to reduce electronic waste

Highlights
  • Phones are charged from a Lightning cable
  • Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors
  • Anatel's public consultation will run until August 26

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) of Brazil has launched an open public consultation on a proposal to make USB Type-C chargers standard for all smartphones sold in the country. The European Union earlier this month finalised a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets, headphones, and cameras. However, Anatel's new proposal covers only smartphones. The legislation would affect Apple, as the company still uses a proprietary port instead of the USB Type-C. Apple's iPhone models are charged from a lightning cable while Android-based devices are mostly powered using USB Type-C connectors.

Anatel this week opened a public consultation (45/2022) for assessing the compliance of standardisation of cell phone chargers in Brazil. The telecoms regulator's proposal is based on a recent project by the European Parliament to include requirements for harmonising the cable charging interface based on the USB Type-C standard, which is widely used by global manufacturers.

"Aware of the aforementioned movements in the international market, Anatel's technical area evaluated the topic and presented a proposal with a similar approach for application in the Brazilian market, covering cell phone chargers whose implementation depends on updating the technical requirements in force at the Agency for the assessment of conformity. cell phones and cell phone chargers", said Anatel (translated from Portuguese).

Anatel notes that switching to the USB Type-C will reduce e-waste and eliminate the need to purchase a new charger for new electronic devices. Anatel's proposal primarily talks about smartphones whereas the European Eunions rules apply to several devices including smartphones, tablets, and cameras among others. The public consultation will run until August 26.

Similar to this move, a committee of US lawmakers is also urging the US Department of Commerce to take a similar approach to adopt a universal charging standard to address unwanted consumer costs and reduce e-waste.

The push by different authorities toward imposing a universal charger would affect Apple. The Cupertino giant still uses its proprietary Lightning standard for the iPhone models. Currently, Apple's iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini offer USB Type-C connectivity, while accessories like AirPods, and the Apple TV remote, use the Lightning connector. The company is reportedly testing new iPhones and adapters with USB Type-C connectivity.

Nithya P Nair
