Amazon Summer Sale May 2022 has kicked off in India and is offering discounts on a range of mobile phones, laptops smart TVs, wearables, electronics, and audio products. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. Amazon has also partnered with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RBL to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases using their bank cards and EMI transactions.

Here, we've included the handpicked best tech deals that you can get on Amazon's Summer Sale 2022. Customers can also compare prices on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 before making a purchase.

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13

Apple's iPhone 13 128GB storage variant is down to Rs. 64,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. Customers can swap an old iPhone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 17,000 on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip and it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield protection. It features a 12-megapixel dual camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 64,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

OnePlus 9RT

The new OnePlus 9RT is currently priced at Rs. 42,999 on Amazon. As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2022, the company is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 4,000. Interested buyers can also grab another discount worth up to Rs. 750 by paying via ICICI bank cards. Similarly, customers can get a maximum exchange discount of Rs. 21,000. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a 6.62-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 price starts at Rs. 12,999 in the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. At the time of launch, Redmi Note 11 price has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,250. Also, the e-commerce company is giving up to Rs. 1,000 off to customers paying with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RBL Bank cards and EMI transactions. Customers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,200 getting the new Xiaomi phone in exchange for their old model. The smartphone features 90Hz AMOLED display and a quad rear camera unit. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 11749 (MRP Rs. 13,499)

Samsung Galaxy M12

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base RAM and storage variant in the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2022. The handset was launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 10,999. Paying with select bank cards and EMI transactions will fetch you a 10 percent instant discount. Further, up to Rs. 9,300 exchange discount can be availed on the purchase. The phone has a large 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a quad camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Realme Narzo 50

The Realme Narzo 50 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs. 12,999, the same as the launch price, on Amazon during the ongoing Summer Sale 2022. But Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,000. Customers can also avail of bank offers including a 10 percent discount. The e-commerce platform is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,200. The Realme phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Realme Narzo 50 gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for SuperDart fast charging. The handset also features a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is selling at Rs. 34,990 during Amazon's Summer Sale 2022. It is listed with an additional coupon discount worth Rs. 3,000, and an extra Rs. 17,000 discount on exchange value when swapping old smartphones with the purchase. Amazon is also offering 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases of Galaxy S20 FE via selected bank cards and EMI transactions. The handset was launched for Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant that has 4G support. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup and packs a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 15W fast charging and wireless charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is selling at Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999) during Amazon's Summer Sale 2022. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 for payments with select bank cards and EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options and a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs. 22,000. The OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone includes a quad rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999)

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best offers on electronics

Redmi 32-inch Smart TV

Amazon's Summer Sale 2022 see a drop in prices of various smart TVs. The Redmi 32-inch Smart TV is available for Rs. 13,999. Customers making the purchase can avail a coupon discount of Rs. 500 and up to Rs. 1,500 on various debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 5,599.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

HP Chromebook 14A G5 14-inch

The HP Chromebook 14A G5 laptop with a 14-inch display size is listed for Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 27,769) in the ongoing Amazon's Summer Sale 2022. Customers can avail of an additional up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount for payments using ICICI debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 off on purchases via the Kotak Bank cards, RBL Bank cards and EMIs. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,200 as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 27,769)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm variant with 4G is priced at Rs. 13,990 in the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. The 4G model of 45mm variant was launched in India back in 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 38,990. It is offered in Mystic Black colour. Further, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,250 on purchases via the RBL Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Up to Rs. 1,500 discount can be availed for payments via ICICI credit card and EMI transactions and Kotak Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 38,990)

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top offers on Amazon devices

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen

The Amazon Kindle 10th Gen is currently down to Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during Amazon's Summer Sale 2022. The e-book reader comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, a 6-inch display and inbuilt light.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker

Similarly, Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is listed for Rs.2,949 (MRP: Rs. 4,499). It delivers premium sound powered by Dolby. It allows users to stream songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, or Apple Music. It can work as a standalone Bluetooth speaker or can be clubbed with other speakers/headphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,949 (MRP: Rs. 4,499)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd generation (2021) is available with a discount of Rs. 2,899 (MRP: Rs. 4,999). It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. It has Dolby Atmos audio support on select titles with compatible home audio systems. Users can pair compatible Bluetooth headphones for a personalised listening experience.

Buy now at Rs. 2,899 (MRP: Rs. 4,999)

