Tecno Days Sale has been announced on Amazon India, offering discounts on the company's smartphones as part of a four-day sale on the e-commerce platform. During the sale, the company has listed five handsets across its Spark, Pova, and Pop smartphone lineups that will be available for purchase at discounted rates. The handsets on sale as part of the ongoing Tecno Days sale all feature the company's Memory Fusion technology to utilise unused storage as virtual RAM, according to Tecno.

According to a microsite on Amazon, the ongoing Tecno Days Sale will see discounts on smartphones such as the Tecno Pova 5G, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8C, and Tecno Pop 5. Discounts on these smartphone range between Rs. 200 to Rs. 2,000, according to the company. The Tecno Days Sale starts today and ends on March 31.

During the ongoing Tecno Days Sale, the company's Tecno Pova 5G smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 21,999. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR RAM. It sports a 6.9-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is also currently discounted during the ongoing sale, priced at Rs. 9,999 down from the listed price of Rs. 10,999. The handset features a 6.8-inch LCD display, and runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Tecno Spark 8T and Tecno Spark 8C are prices are set at Rs. 9,299 and Rs. 8,099, down from the listed prices of Rs. 9,899 and Rs. 10,099, respectively. The Tecno Spark 8T features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Tecno Spark 8C is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. Both smartphones sport sports a 6.6-inch LCD displays and come with 5,000mAh batteries.

During the Tecno Days Sale, customers can also purchase the Tecno Pop 5 which is down to Rs. 6,599, from Rs. 6,799 on Amazon. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. It sports a 6.52-inch LCD display. The handset comes with an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.