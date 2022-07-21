Technology News
  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Smartwatches and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Smartwatches and More

Amazon is offering up to 80 percent discount on smartwatches.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 July 2022 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale will start from July 23

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a 48-hour sale
  • It will be open to prime members only
  • A few offers on mobile phones, TVs, and wearables are live

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India is all set to begin on July 23, but the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on select products two days before the sale starts. These Early Access Deals include offers and discounts on smartphones, Amazon devices such as smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks, smartwatches, laptops, and TVs. The deals can be combined with bank offers and EMI for a bigger effective discount. The Amazon sale will go on till July 24 and will be exclusive to Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on mobile phones

Redmi 10 Prime (2022)

Redmi 10 Prime (2022) is available at a starting price of Rs. 10,999. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant.

Buy Now at: Rs. 10,999

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 20,990 for the base version after including various offers and discounts. I was launched at a price of Rs. 23,999. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, triple rear camera, and a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Buy Now at: Rs. 20,990

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 (including coupon and bank offers) under the early access deals. This is an effective discount of Rs. 15,000. The smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, 120W fast charging, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Buy Now at: Rs. 29,999

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on TVs

Redmi 43-inch X43 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The Redmi 43-inch X43 TV is currently priced at Rs. 25,999 after getting a 40 percent discount. The discount includes Rs. 2,000.00 Prime savings. It comes with a 4K ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display, 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0.

Buy Now at: Rs. 25,999

AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV (AB55U20PS)

The AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV AB55U20PS is available at a price of Rs. 34,999 after Rs. 31,001 discount.

Buy Now at: Rs. 34,999

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 1,499 after an 81 percent discount. It comes with a 1.69-inch display and 60 sports modes.

Buy Now at: Rs. 1,499

Boat Wave Lite

The Boat Wave Lite smartwatch is available with a 77 percent discount at a price of Rs. 1,599. It comes with a 1.69-inch display and a metal frame.

Buy Now at: Rs. 1,599

Amazfit T-Rex Pro

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is priced at Rs. 9,999 during the Prime Day Early Deal after a discount of 44 percent. It comes with SpO2 (blood oxygen) and heart rate monitoring.

Buy Now at: Rs. 9,999 

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on laptops

Honor MagicBook X14

The Honor MagicBook X14 can be purchased at a deal price of Rs. 33,990 after a 38 percent discount. It comes with a 14-inch full-HD display , Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

Buy Now at: Rs 33,990

Dell Vostro 3510

The Dell Vostro 3510 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 35,990, which is down Rs. 16,185 (31 percent) from its list price. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch screen, has 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Buy Now at: Rs. 35,990

Asus VivoBook 14 (2021)

The Asus VivoBook 14 (2021) is available at a 23 percent discount price of Rs. 29,990. It packs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. You get Office 2021 and Windows 11 pre-installed.

Buy Now at: Rs. 29,990

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on Alexa Products

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote

The 3rd gen Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 2,199 after a Rs. 2,800 discount. It comes with a 1.7GHz quad-core processor that is claimed to be 50 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and a redesigned user interface for Fire TV OS.

Buy Now at: Rs. 2,199

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Wipro 9W LED smart bulb combo can be purchased at a price of Rs. 2,149 after a massive listed discount of 67 percent. The smart speaker has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Buy Now at: Rs. 2,149

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K can be bought for Rs. 2,999 after a 50 percent discount. It comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It also comes with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Buy Now at: Rs. 2,999

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Smartwatches and More
