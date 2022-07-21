Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India is all set to begin on July 23, but the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on select products two days before the sale starts. These Early Access Deals include offers and discounts on smartphones, Amazon devices such as smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks, smartwatches, laptops, and TVs. The deals can be combined with bank offers and EMI for a bigger effective discount. The Amazon sale will go on till July 24 and will be exclusive to Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on mobile phones

Redmi 10 Prime (2022)

Redmi 10 Prime (2022) is available at a starting price of Rs. 10,999. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 20,990 for the base version after including various offers and discounts. I was launched at a price of Rs. 23,999. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, triple rear camera, and a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 (including coupon and bank offers) under the early access deals. This is an effective discount of Rs. 15,000. The smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, 120W fast charging, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on TVs

Redmi 43-inch X43 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The Redmi 43-inch X43 TV is currently priced at Rs. 25,999 after getting a 40 percent discount. The discount includes Rs. 2,000.00 Prime savings. It comes with a 4K ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display, 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0.

AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV (AB55U20PS)

The AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV AB55U20PS is available at a price of Rs. 34,999 after Rs. 31,001 discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 1,499 after an 81 percent discount. It comes with a 1.69-inch display and 60 sports modes.

Boat Wave Lite

The Boat Wave Lite smartwatch is available with a 77 percent discount at a price of Rs. 1,599. It comes with a 1.69-inch display and a metal frame.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is priced at Rs. 9,999 during the Prime Day Early Deal after a discount of 44 percent. It comes with SpO2 (blood oxygen) and heart rate monitoring.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on laptops

Honor MagicBook X14

The Honor MagicBook X14 can be purchased at a deal price of Rs. 33,990 after a 38 percent discount. It comes with a 14-inch full-HD display , Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

Dell Vostro 3510

The Dell Vostro 3510 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 35,990, which is down Rs. 16,185 (31 percent) from its list price. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch screen, has 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Asus VivoBook 14 (2021)

The Asus VivoBook 14 (2021) is available at a 23 percent discount price of Rs. 29,990. It packs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. You get Office 2021 and Windows 11 pre-installed.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best Early Access Deals on Alexa Products

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote

The 3rd gen Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 2,199 after a Rs. 2,800 discount. It comes with a 1.7GHz quad-core processor that is claimed to be 50 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and a redesigned user interface for Fire TV OS.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Wipro 9W LED smart bulb combo can be purchased at a price of Rs. 2,149 after a massive listed discount of 67 percent. The smart speaker has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K can be bought for Rs. 2,999 after a 50 percent discount. It comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It also comes with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

