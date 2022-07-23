Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is exclusive to Prime members.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 July 2022 00:00 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is a two-day event

  • You can subscribe to Prime starting at Rs. 179 per month
  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will end on July 24
  • There is 10 percent instant discount on select bank card holders

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is now live. Scores of products including smartphones as well as electronics items such as laptops, smartwatches, digital cameras, speakers, TWS earbuds, and other electronics will be available with discounts and offers on the e-commerce giant. Customers are being offered a 10 percent discount to ICICI Bank and SBI card users alongside other Amazon Pay-based offers. This Amazon's Prime Day sale event is open exclusively to Prime subscribers and you can purchase a subscription starting at Rs. 179 per month.

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event will be live from midnight, July 23 until July 24, 2022. Amazon had already started offering Early Access Deals exclusively to Prime subscribers a few days before the event live. It also offered freebies before the sale began. Amazon will also run limited-period discounts under its 'Wow Deals' banner between 4pm to 6pm during the sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will offer discounts on smartphones. We have listed a small selection of popular mobile phones that will be available at reduced prices or with deals. The list includes smartphone models from companies including Xiaomi, Realme, and iQoo. Apart from discounts, Amazon will also offer no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers.

Amazon is also offering up to 60 percent discount on electronics such as TVs as well as up to 75 percent off on laptops, smartwatches, cameras, TWS earphones, speakers, tablets, printers, and PC peripherals.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering heavy discounts on Alexa products including Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, Kindle e-book readers as well as bundles such as Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb. You can refer to our guides on how you can find the best deals during Prime Day and save money.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
