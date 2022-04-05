Technology News
loading

Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers

Amazon Mobile Savings Days, and TV Savings Days sales will run till April 9.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 April 2022 19:13 IST
Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers

Photo Credit: Amazon

There is up to 40 percent off on smartphones and up to 55 percent on TVs

Highlights
  • Customers can get 10 percent discount on bank credit cards
  • There are exchange offers and No-Cost EMI options
  • The sale will also have accessories from Mivi

Amazon Mobile Savings Days powered by Mivi, and TV Savings Days sales are now live. The e-commerce website says that customers can get up to 40 percent off on top selling smartphones as well as accessories from Mivi, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, iQoo, among others. It is also offering up to 55 percent off on top selling Smart TVs from Redmi, OnePlus, Samsung, and Sony. Amazon says that the sale is now underway and it will be live till April 9.

During the Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale, smartphones such as OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, iQoo 9 Pro 5G, and iQoo 9 SE will be available with great discounts. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to Bank of Baroda credit card as well as Citibank credit and debit card users. They can also avail additional exchange offers and no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months.

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price during the sale is set at Rs. 21,999, and OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for Rs. 28,499. These prices are mentioned including instant bank discounts, which will be reflected once the customer makes a purchase with an eligible card. Customers also have an option to exchange their current handset and get up to Rs. 15,650 value on purchase of the new phone.

Similarly, OnePlus 9RT will be available for Rs. 38,999, OnePlus 9R for Rs, 33,999, OnePlus 9 Pro for Rs. 49,199, and the OnePlus 9 at a price of Rs. 35,599 effective after including Rs. 5,000 instant bank discounts and/ or up to Rs. 5,000 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M32 can be purchased for Rs. 11,749, including instant bank discounts. Furthemore, Mi 11X can be purchased at a price of Rs. 22,999, including bank discounts. Customers can get an exchange value of Rs. 19,900 on their old phones. Similarly, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for Rs. 21,999, Mi 11X Pro for Rs. 31,999, and Redmi 11 Pro+ 5G for Rs. 18,999 after applying bank discounts.

The iQ 9 Pro 5G smartphone is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 64,990 after Rs. 6,000 bank card discount, iQOO 9 SE can be purchased at a price of Rs. 33,990 with an additional Rs. 3,000 off on the ICICI bank card, and iQOO Z6 will be available for Rs. 13,999 after including instant bank discounts. Customers can get up to Rs. 1,250 cashback on the purchase of Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50 for an effective price of Rs. 10,349, and Rs. 11,749, respectively.

Customers who want to purchase mobile accessories can get Mivi DuoPods M80 for Rs. 1,999, Mivi DuoPods A25 for Rs. 999, and Mivi ThunderBeats 2 for Rs. 699.

Amazon TV Savings Days sale: Best offers on TVs

OnePlus TVs will be available starting Rs. 15,999 during the sale, and the OnePlus 32Y1S TV will be available for Rs. 16,499. Redmi TV 32-inches HD ready TV can be bought for Rs. 15,499, Redmi TV 50-inch 4K UHD will be available for an effective price of Rs. 34,999, and Mi 43-inch 4K UHD TV will be available starting at Rs. 29,999 during the sale. Customers can get additional up to Rs. 1,500 discount with Citibank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV will be available starting at Rs. 34,990, and Samsung 43-inch Frame QLED TV will be available starting at Rs. 58,990 after including discounts. Customers can get AmazonBasics 50-inch 4K TV for Rs. 32,999 ater 40 percent discount, and Sony 55-inch 4K UHD Google TV for Rs. 74,990 after 30 percent off. Amazon says that Sony TVs will be available for purchase starting at Rs. 22,799.

 

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design, well built
  • Crisp and vibrant display
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent primary camera
  • Smooth overall performance
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming selfie, secondary cameras
  • Misses an IP rating, wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 9RT review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi 11X

Mi 11X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good performance
  • IP53 rating, understated design
  • Excellent display quality, stereo speakers
  • Useful macro camera
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Some ads and spam in MIUI
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Gets hot when charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11X review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 9 SE

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Mobile Savings Days, Amazon TV Savings Days, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, iQoo, Amazon Sale, Amazon India
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now

Related Stories

Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  7. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  2. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  7. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
  8. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Biggest Stakeholder
  9. Amazon Secures Several Rocket Launches for Its Project Kuiper Satellite Broadband Network
  10. PUBG and BGMI Are the Same, Tencent Misled Indian Government, Should Be Banned: NGO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.