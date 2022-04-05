Amazon Mobile Savings Days powered by Mivi, and TV Savings Days sales are now live. The e-commerce website says that customers can get up to 40 percent off on top selling smartphones as well as accessories from Mivi, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, iQoo, among others. It is also offering up to 55 percent off on top selling Smart TVs from Redmi, OnePlus, Samsung, and Sony. Amazon says that the sale is now underway and it will be live till April 9.

During the Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale, smartphones such as OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, iQoo 9 Pro 5G, and iQoo 9 SE will be available with great discounts. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to Bank of Baroda credit card as well as Citibank credit and debit card users. They can also avail additional exchange offers and no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months.

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price during the sale is set at Rs. 21,999, and OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for Rs. 28,499. These prices are mentioned including instant bank discounts, which will be reflected once the customer makes a purchase with an eligible card. Customers also have an option to exchange their current handset and get up to Rs. 15,650 value on purchase of the new phone.

Similarly, OnePlus 9RT will be available for Rs. 38,999, OnePlus 9R for Rs, 33,999, OnePlus 9 Pro for Rs. 49,199, and the OnePlus 9 at a price of Rs. 35,599 effective after including Rs. 5,000 instant bank discounts and/ or up to Rs. 5,000 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M32 can be purchased for Rs. 11,749, including instant bank discounts. Furthemore, Mi 11X can be purchased at a price of Rs. 22,999, including bank discounts. Customers can get an exchange value of Rs. 19,900 on their old phones. Similarly, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for Rs. 21,999, Mi 11X Pro for Rs. 31,999, and Redmi 11 Pro+ 5G for Rs. 18,999 after applying bank discounts.

The iQ 9 Pro 5G smartphone is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 64,990 after Rs. 6,000 bank card discount, iQOO 9 SE can be purchased at a price of Rs. 33,990 with an additional Rs. 3,000 off on the ICICI bank card, and iQOO Z6 will be available for Rs. 13,999 after including instant bank discounts. Customers can get up to Rs. 1,250 cashback on the purchase of Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50 for an effective price of Rs. 10,349, and Rs. 11,749, respectively.

Customers who want to purchase mobile accessories can get Mivi DuoPods M80 for Rs. 1,999, Mivi DuoPods A25 for Rs. 999, and Mivi ThunderBeats 2 for Rs. 699.

Amazon TV Savings Days sale: Best offers on TVs

OnePlus TVs will be available starting Rs. 15,999 during the sale, and the OnePlus 32Y1S TV will be available for Rs. 16,499. Redmi TV 32-inches HD ready TV can be bought for Rs. 15,499, Redmi TV 50-inch 4K UHD will be available for an effective price of Rs. 34,999, and Mi 43-inch 4K UHD TV will be available starting at Rs. 29,999 during the sale. Customers can get additional up to Rs. 1,500 discount with Citibank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV will be available starting at Rs. 34,990, and Samsung 43-inch Frame QLED TV will be available starting at Rs. 58,990 after including discounts. Customers can get AmazonBasics 50-inch 4K TV for Rs. 32,999 ater 40 percent discount, and Sony 55-inch 4K UHD Google TV for Rs. 74,990 after 30 percent off. Amazon says that Sony TVs will be available for purchase starting at Rs. 22,799.

