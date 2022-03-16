Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale has kicked off in India and is offering up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and mobile accessories. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform and will continue till March 19. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, alongside premium flagship handsets such as iQoo 9 Pro 5G and iQoo 9 SE are available at discounted prices during the sale. The Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale also brings discounts and deals on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 9RT.

Discounts on various smartphones and mobile accessories have been listed on a dedicated Mobile Savings Days microsite by Amazon. It is offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones from major smartphone brands. Mobile accessories are also on offer at a discounted prices, starting at Rs. 69, as per Amazon. Additionally, the e-commerce company is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on purchases via American Express cards and on EMIs. In addition to deals and offers, the sale brings no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products.

During the Amazon Mobile Savings Days, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price will start at Rs. 21,999 including bank offers. This is a Rs. 2,000 discount on the phone's MRP of Rs. 23,999. Similarly, OnePlus Nord 2 5G is listed with a starting price of Rs. 28,499 including bank offers – along with no-cost EMI option of up to three months – down from the original price tag of Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are available for purchase during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively, including instant bank discount and exchange bonus.

During the ongoing sale, customers purchasing the iQoo 9 Pro's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 64,990 can avail an additional Rs. 4,000 off on all bank cards. Additionally, Amazon is running an exchange offer to give an additional discount of Rs. 3,000. According to Amazon, iQoo Z3 and iQoo Z5 will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 20,990 respectively, including instant bank discounts.

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,500 bank cashback and Amazon coupons worth up to Rs. 2,000 on the purchase of Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 30 5G. The former is priced starting at Rs. 9,749 and the latter can be bought for Rs. 13,499 during the sale. Realme Narzo 50 will be available for Rs. 11,699, down from original price of 12,999.

Xiaomi's Mi 11X, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, will retail for Rs. 22,999, a discount of Rs. 5,000 (including bank discounts and exchange bonus) during the sale. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is listed for a starting price of Rs. 21,499, down from Rs. 26,999, including bank discounts and additional Rs. 5,000 off on exchange.

Mi 11X Pro is listed with an initial price tag of Rs. 31,999 during the sale, instead of the original price of Rs. 36,999. With the bank offers and additional exchange bonus, Redmi 11 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Note 11S can be purchased for Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. Besides, Amazon has listed the Redmi Note 10 Pro with a Rs. 1,000 cashback on select bank cards, bringing the final price down to Rs. 17,999.

With bank offers, Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Jabra Elite 7 Active true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are available for purchase at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 11,699, respectively. Jabra Elite 3, Jabra Elite 75t, and Jabra Elite 4 Active are also getting discounts during the sale and are available for purchase for Rs. 5,499, Rs. 7,999, and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

OnePlus Buds Pro are listed for Rs. 8,990 instead of the original price of Rs. 9,990. Similarly, Oppo Enco M32 wireless earphones are available for Rs. 1,699, down Rs. 100 from the launch price of Rs. 1,799.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.