Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale is now live and customers can avail of several deals and offers on smartphones and TVs. During the sale, customers will be able to avail of discounts on popular smartphone brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and Tecno. Customers can also avail of discounts of up to 40 percent on TVs from brands like AmazonBasics, Samsung, Hisense, Sony, and Xiaomi. Many of the smartphone discounts and deals are inclusive of bank cards, according to Amazon.

Amazon's Mobile and TV Savings Days sale will be live on the e-commerce website till February 15, and customers will be able to access smartphones and TVs at discounted rates for the duration of the sale. Mobile accessories are also on sale at a discounted rate, starting at Rs. 69, while power banks will also be available starting at Rs. 399, according to Amazon.

Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

During the ongoing Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale, Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available for purchase at Rs. 19,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 22,999. The company's Mi 11X, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, is available for Rs. 25,999, a discount of Rs. 6,000 (including bank discounts) along with an additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for Rs. 22,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 34,999, including a bank discount of 10 percent. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available for Rs. 20,999, down from Rs. 23,999, including a bank discount of Rs. 2,000.

Iqoo Z5 is priced at Rs. 21,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 29,990 and Iqoo 7 is priced at 27,990, a discount of Rs. 5,000. Both smartphone offer include bank discounts and Amazon coupons worth Rs. 2,000, according to Amazon.

Oppo A15s is currently priced at Rs. 10,641, a discount of Rs. 1,500, while Realme Narzo 50A price is currently set at Rs. 10,349, down from Rs. 12,999, during the sale. Tecno Pop 5 LTE will be available for purchase 6,699, down from the original price of Rs. 7,499. The discounts on these smartphones from Oppo, Realme, and Tecno are inclusive of a 10 percent discount with Federal bank cards.

Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale: Best deals on TVs

The ongoing Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale brings discounts of a handful of TVs, including the 32-inch Redmi TV which is currently priced at Rs. 14,998, a discount of Rs. 10,001. Meanwhile, the 50-inch Redmi TV model is available for purchase at Rs. 34,998, down from Rs. 44,999. The company's 32-inch Mi Horizon full-HD TV is priced at Rs. 16,499, a discount of Rs. 3,500. Users will also be able to avail of additional discounts up to Rs. 2,000 with Federal bank cards, according to Amazon.

Samsung's 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV is currently priced at Rs. 36,990 down from the listed price of Rs. 52,900, while smart TVs from OnePlus are currently priced as low as Rs. 16,499, with a discount of Rs. 3,500. Customers can also get up to 40 percent off on a 50-inch AmazonBasics 4K TV, bringing the price down to Rs. 32,999, a discount of Rs. 23,001. Sony's premium 55-inch 4K UHD Google TV is discounted at 30 percent, with a price tag of Rs. 75,990, a discount of Rs. 33,910, during the ongoing sale.

