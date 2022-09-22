Technology News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Goes Live for Prime Members: Deals, Offers, Discounts, More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Goes Live for Prime Members: Deals, Offers, Discounts, More

Non-Prime customers will be able to access these deals from September 23 starting at 12am.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 00:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Several limited-time Lightning Deals, Live-only deals will be offered during the sale

Highlights
  • Samsung, iQoo, Apple smartphones get up to 40 percent discount
  • Special opening day deals will be refreshed every 6 hours
  • Amazon offering up to 75 percent discount on laptops, headphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live for Prime members. Meanwhile, the users who have not subscribed to Prime membership will have to wait until September 23 to get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, computer peripherals, and more. This festive season sale is sponsored by the Samsung Galaxy M series and iQoo, so we can expect great deals on products from these brands. Several Kickstarter Deals went live on Amazon on September 9 which will also be available till September 25.

Amazon Prime members now have access to all the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 deals. As previously mentioned, the regular customers will have to wait until 12am on September 23 for these deals. On the first day of the sale, customers can expect great opening day deals with new offers being released every 6 hours. Amazon has not revealed the end date of this festival sale.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, SBI credit and debit card holders can avail a 10 percent instant discount. Limited-time Lightning Deals will also be offered on select products throughout this festival sale. In addition, Amazon has teamed up with over 150 influencers/ experts to host interactive livestreams that provide Live-only discounts to customers.

This festival season sale offers up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. We have compiled a list of some of the top offers on smartphones from companies like Samsung, iQoo, Apple, Realme, and more. Apart from the instant discount, customers can also take advantage of No Cost EMI and exchange offers available on their purchases.

Besides popular smartphones, there are several great deals available on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and other peripherals. Customers can find deals providing up to 75 percent discount on these products. TVs from popular brands like LG, Sony, OnePlus, and more are also available at discounted prices.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
