The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will begin from September 23. Ahead of the festive season sale, offers as well as discounts on various smartphones have been revealed. For example, Apple's iPhone 12 will be available at great discounts. Similarly, smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo sub-brand iQoo, OnePlus, among others will received discounts and offers. Various newly-launched smartphones will also be available for purchase during the sale. Customers can avail up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. Amazon Kickstarter Deals are now live and will run till September 25.

As mentioned, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin from September 22 for Prime members, and starts for everyone else from September 23. Some discounts have already been revealed in the run-up to the sale. It will coincide with the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 that will also start on September 23 and end on September 30. It is to be noted that Flipkart Plus members will have access to deals 24 hours prior to non-members.

Offers on smartphones from companies such as Samsung, Vivo sub-brand iQoo, Apple, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, and Tecno have already been announced.

The iPhone 12 has already been teased to be available at a price of Rs. 39,999 or less during the sale and is currently listed at a starting price of Rs. 52,900.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, which is currently listed at Rs. 62,999, will be available at a price of Rs. 52,999 during the sale. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be purchased for Rs. 26,999 after a cumulative discount. It is currently priced at Rs. 29,999.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, which is currently priced at Rs. 15,499, will be available at a starting price of Rs. 11,499. The Redmi K50i 5G will be available at a price of Rs. 19,999 during the sale and it is currently priced at Rs. 25,999.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available at a price of Rs. 19,749 during the sale. Its current listed price is Rs. 23,999. Furthermore, you'll be able to purchase the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G at a price of Rs. 45,499 (current price is Rs. 62,999) during the sale. The OnePlus 10T 5G, which has a list price of Rs. 49,999, can be purchased for Rs. 44,999.

As for new launches, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime and Oppo F21s Pro will be up for grabs for the first time starting September 22.

Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

