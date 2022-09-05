Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now official and the festive season sale will begin soon, the e-commerce giant has announced. Amazon India has teased discounts on gadgets, cashback​ and exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, and more. Amazon says that the sale will see deals, discounts, and offers on a range of items, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, computer peripherals, smart gadgets, and Amazon Alexa-powered devices. The news comes as Amazon rival Flipkart announced that it is also hosting its Big Billion Days 2022 sale soon.

The e-commerce giant announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is coming soon via a microsite. Amazon has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners can get a 10 percent instant discount by using the SBI Credit and Debit cards. Those who will shop for the first time will be eligible for flat 10 percent cashback. It is possible that Prime members may be given early access to deals and discounts available during the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will offer great discounts on electronic items. Smartphones from brands like iQoo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Realme will be on discount. Additionally, Amazon has teased over 60 new launches, which include the Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India. Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also be available during the sale.

Amazon also indicates that there will also be discounts on various mobile phone accessories, electronic devices such as smartwatches, tablets, and laptops, and home appliances including smart TVs. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will also offer discounts on its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Further, there are multiple Alexa smart home combo offers.

The news about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 comes at the same time as the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has been announced. This sale will also bring deals, offers, and discounts on mobiles, laptops, TVs, and other electronics items. Flipkart will also be offering discounts on smartphones by Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Samsung as well as iPhone models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.