Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced; Deals, Discounts, New Launches Teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will see over 60 new product launches.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 5 September 2022 13:44 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced; Deals, Discounts, New Launches Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates are yet to be announced

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 to begin soon
  • Buyers can avail heavy discounts on electronic items
  • Amazon has partnered with SBI for cashbacks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now official and the festive season sale will begin soon, the e-commerce giant has announced. Amazon India has teased discounts on gadgets, cashback​ and exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, and more. Amazon says that the sale will see deals, discounts, and offers on a range of items, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, computer peripherals, smart gadgets, and Amazon Alexa-powered devices. The news comes as Amazon rival Flipkart announced that it is also hosting its Big Billion Days 2022 sale soon.

The e-commerce giant announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is coming soon via a microsite. Amazon has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners can get a 10 percent instant discount by using the SBI Credit and Debit cards. Those who will shop for the first time will be eligible for flat 10 percent cashback. It is possible that Prime members may be given early access to deals and discounts available during the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will offer great discounts on electronic items. Smartphones from brands like iQoo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Realme will be on discount. Additionally, Amazon has teased over 60 new launches, which include the Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India. Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also be available during the sale.

Amazon also indicates that there will also be discounts on various mobile phone accessories, electronic devices such as smartwatches, tablets, and laptops, and home appliances including smart TVs. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will also offer discounts on its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Further, there are multiple Alexa smart home combo offers.

The news about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 comes at the same time as the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has been announced. This sale will also bring deals, offers, and discounts on mobiles, laptops, TVs, and other electronics items. Flipkart will also be offering discounts on smartphones by Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Samsung as well as iPhone models.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Sale, Amazon India, Amazon
China Accuses NSA of Hacking its Aeronautics, Space Research University: Report
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced; Deals, Discounts, New Launches Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  2. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  3. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  4. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator; Apple to Push for eSIM
  5. In House of the Dragon Episode 3, a Baby Boy Changes Everything
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  7. Amazon Is Delaying The Rings of Power User Reviews by Three Days: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. iPhone 14 Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far
  10. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar September 2022: Andor, Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder, and More
  2. Daiwa’s New 65-inch Smart TV With 4K Resolution, Built-In Alexa Support Launched: All Details
  3. Hackers Loot Hollywood’s Bill Murray of $185,000 Charity Fund Collected via NFT Auction, Details Here
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced; Deals, Discounts, New Launches Teased
  5. China Accuses NSA of Hacking its Aeronautics, Space Research University: Report
  6. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power User Reviews Delayed by 3 Days to Combat Internet Trolls: Report
  7. Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge
  8. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked: Details
  9. Jabra Elite 5 TWS With Hybrid ANC, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Again, Unboxing Video Tips Black Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.