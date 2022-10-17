Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Smartphone Offers You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon is offering free access to Spotify Premium with these smartphones, while select bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 19:45 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Smartphone Offers You Shouldn't Miss

Photo Credit: Amazon

Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RuPay customers get a 10 percent instant discount

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a 22 percent discount
  • Smartphones from Oppo, Xiaomi, Redmi have gone on sale
  • iQoo Neo 6 is on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 31,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has entered its final stretch with the 'Finale Days' phase. During this period, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay customers will be able to benefit from a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Here we have picked out some of the best deals available on smartphones across all price points. If you still haven't decided on which smartphone to buy, then make sure to check out these deals before they run out. Amazon is also offering a free Spotify Premium membership on the purchase of these smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best deals on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Rs. 9,999

Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy M13. Swapping an older smartphone can also get you up to Rs. 9,300 discount while purchasing this smartphone. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, this Samsung handset is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Oppo A74 5G (Rs. 14,990)

The Oppo A74 5G is currently available with a 29 percent discount. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 12,200. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. For optics, this Oppo handset gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Redmi K50i 5G (Rs. 24,999)

You can currently get your hands on the Redmi K50i 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999. In addition, the exchange offer can provide an up to Rs. 16,200 discount. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with up to 144Hz seven-level refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and Liquid Cooling 2.0 technology. There is a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

iQoo Neo 6 (Rs. 31,999)

The iQoo Neo 6 is currently on sale with a 20 percent discount. The included exchange offer can provide an additional up to Rs. 12,200 discount on this smartphone. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. There is a 64-megapixel triple rear came setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Rs. 54,999)

Amazon is currently offering a 31 percent discount on the Xiaomi 12 Pro with an exchange offer that can further reduce its cost by up to Rs. 22,000. This premium smartphone sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors. There is also a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Rs. 99,999)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has received a 24 percent discount during this festive season sale. This deal is bundled with an exchange offer that can provide an up to Rs. 12,000 discount. This flagship smartphone from Samsung has a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, there is a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 40-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 99,999 (MRP Rs. 1,31,999)

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Diwali Sale
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

