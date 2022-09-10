Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More

Amazon is also offering Kickstarter Deals till September 25.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 September 2022 15:11 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is powered by Samsung Galaxy M, iQoo

Highlights
  • Amazon teased to offer iPhone 14 series, more new handsets during sale
  • There will be up to 40 percent discount available on smartphones
  • Amazon Kickstarter Deals went live on Friday

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. The festival season sale will offer SBI card holders an instant 10 percent discount. Furthermore, customers will get a flat 10 percent cashback on their first purchases. This sale is sponsored by Samsung Galaxy M and iQoo, so we can expect great offers on smartphones from these brands. However, if you can not wait for the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale to start, then you can check out the Kickstarter Deals that are currently live on Amazon.

Amazon has revealed that Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, which starts on September 23. During the sale, you can expect up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQoo.

Newly launched and upcoming smartphones like Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iPhone 14 series, and more have been teased by Amazon to be available during the sale.

There will also be great deals available on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more with up to 75 percent discounts. Customers can expect great opening day deals with exciting new offers being released every 6 hours during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

In the build-up to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, Amazon has made several Kickstarter Deals live on its e-commerce site. These deals also bring a 10 percent discount for SBI credit and debit card holders. These deals went live on Friday and will last until September 25.

There are some great Kickstarter Deals currently available on the site, including a Rs. 15,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Customers can also avail of exchange offers available on smartphones and Android TVs to further reduce the price tag. In addition, TWS earphones like the Crossbeats Torq and Boat Airdopes 441 Pro are now available for reduced prices.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Disney’s D23 Expo: The Little Mermaid, Inside Out 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and More
Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal

