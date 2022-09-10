Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. The festival season sale will offer SBI card holders an instant 10 percent discount. Furthermore, customers will get a flat 10 percent cashback on their first purchases. This sale is sponsored by Samsung Galaxy M and iQoo, so we can expect great offers on smartphones from these brands. However, if you can not wait for the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale to start, then you can check out the Kickstarter Deals that are currently live on Amazon.

Amazon has revealed that Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, which starts on September 23. During the sale, you can expect up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQoo.

Newly launched and upcoming smartphones like Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iPhone 14 series, and more have been teased by Amazon to be available during the sale.

There will also be great deals available on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more with up to 75 percent discounts. Customers can expect great opening day deals with exciting new offers being released every 6 hours during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

In the build-up to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, Amazon has made several Kickstarter Deals live on its e-commerce site. These deals also bring a 10 percent discount for SBI credit and debit card holders. These deals went live on Friday and will last until September 25.

There are some great Kickstarter Deals currently available on the site, including a Rs. 15,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Customers can also avail of exchange offers available on smartphones and Android TVs to further reduce the price tag. In addition, TWS earphones like the Crossbeats Torq and Boat Airdopes 441 Pro are now available for reduced prices.