Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is now live for Prime members and just like it happens during every sale, they get access to deals, offers as well as discounts 24 hours prior to the non-members. It means that Amazon Prime members can purchase products from a wide range of smartphones, wearables, TVs, laptops, and other electronic items, including Amazon devices. Those who are not Prime members will be able to get access to discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 from midnight.

Now we know it is difficult, especially for those who are new to online shopping, to find the best deals and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It becomes all the more difficult when there are two sales, i.e. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022, happening parallel to each other. So we are here to help you by doing all the heavy lifting. We're scanning through hundreds of deals to bring you the best offers from the sale.