Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Live Updates: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics, More

We're scanning through hundreds of deals to bring you the best offers from the sale.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh |  Updated: 22 September 2022 11:54 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Live Updates: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics, More
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is now live
  • Offers on mobiles, TVs, laptops and electronics items
  • Non-prime members will get access at midnight

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones (Rs. 5,499)The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are priced at Rs. 5,499 during the Amazon sale. You can purchase them after receiving a 10 percent additonal discount (up to Rs. 1,000) by using SBI debit card for transaction. These come with the wired charging otpion.Buy now at: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

2022-09-22T14:40:41+0530

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Rs. 21,999)With a discount of Rs. 11,000 (or 33 percent), the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage version) is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 21,999. There is a flat Rs. 500 discount on using SBI credit card and there is also up to Rs. 14,450 off on exchange of old smartphone.Buy now at: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 32,999)

2022-09-22T14:40:14+0530

iFFalcon 43-inch 4K Smart TV 43K72 (Rs. 18,999)The iFFalcon 43-inch 4K Smart TV 43K72 is priced at Rs. 18,999 after a massive discount of 60 percent. Amazon is running an offer of Rs. 1,750 on instant discount on using SBI credit card to making the transaction. You can also apply for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and get rewards worth Rs. 2,200.Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

2022-09-22T14:39:27+0530

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 25,900)The Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm model) can be pruchased at a price of Rs. 25,900 after a discount of 30 percent. Get Rs. 300 off on using SBI credit card to make the transaction. Apply for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and get rewards worth Rs. 2,200.Buy now at: Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 36,900)

2022-09-22T13:17:00+0530

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82K201UMIN) Laptop (Rs. 68,990)The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is priced at Rs. 68,990 during the Amazon sale. If you purchase this laptop (or any machine offered by Appario Retail Private Ltd.), you will receive a Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 smartwatch for free. You can use your SBI credit card to make the purchase and receive Rs. 1,500 instant discount. Apply for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and get rewards worth Rs. 2,200.Buy now at: Rs. 68,990 (MRP Rs. 1,13,290)

2022-09-22T13:16:10+0530

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 29,999)The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage model) is available with a 60 percent discount and can be purchased at a price of Rs. 29,999. You can apply a Rs. 2,000 coupon to further reduce the price of the handset. Other options to maximise your purchase include a flat Rs. 1,750 instant discount on using SBI credit card.Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

2022-09-22T13:13:26+0530

Vu 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV 65PM (Rs. 50,990) Available with a good 36 percent discount, the Vu 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV (65PM) can be purchased at a price of Rs. 50,990 during the Amazon sale. In order to maximise discount on the TV, you can make a transaction via SBI credit card to get an additional Rs. 1,500 instant discount. In addition, you can get up to Rs. 3,230 on exchanging your old TV. Buy now at: Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 80,000)

2022-09-22T12:23:18+0530

HP AIO (24-df1678in) PC (Rs. 43,331)HP AIO (24-df1678in) is being sold at a price of Rs. 43,331, which is down 39 percent from its MRP. You can further save Rs. 1,500 by getting an instant discount on SBI credit card transactions.Buy now at: Rs. 43,331 (MRP Rs. 71,506)

2022-09-22T12:15:26+0530

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (Rs. 19,990)Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with ANC are being sold at  Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can grab them for as low as Rs. 16,200 using an SBI credit card. If you don’t have one, you can still get an extra Rs. 2,000 discount by paying through any other online payment method. Buy now at: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

2022-09-22T11:47:08+0530

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is now live for Prime members and just like it happens during every sale, they get access to deals, offers as well as discounts 24 hours prior to the non-members. It means that Amazon Prime members can purchase products from a wide range of smartphones, wearables, TVs, laptops, and other electronic items, including Amazon devices. Those who are not Prime members will be able to get access to discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 from midnight.

Now we know it is difficult, especially for those who are new to online shopping, to find the best deals and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It becomes all the more difficult when there are two sales, i.e. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022, happening parallel to each other. So we are here to help you by doing all the heavy lifting. We're scanning through hundreds of deals to bring you the best offers from the sale.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
