Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones

These are all limited-time offers, make sure to grab them before they expire.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 23 September 2022 21:48 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

There is a massive 40 percent discount available on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

  Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is live for all customers
  There are great exchange offers available with these deals
  Smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, Redmi, more have gone on sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has brought several great deals on budget smartphones from popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, and more. During this festival sale, SBI card holders get the benefit of an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Check out our list of some of the best offers live on budget smartphones. All of these deals will be available for a limited time. Make sure to grab these offers before they expire in the coming days.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best deals on budget smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Rs. 14,999)

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, this smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC with 12-band 5G support. Customers can purchase its base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for Rs. 14,999 at a 40 percent discount. There is also an exchange offer available that can provide up to Rs. 12,600 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Rs. 14,999)

The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11T 5G can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. 14,999 with an exchange offer providing an additional up to Rs. 12,600 discount. This handset features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. This Redmi smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Oppo A31 (Rs. 11,990)

The Oppo A31 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. This smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It sports a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is currently listed on Amazon for Rs.11,990 with an exchange offer that can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 11,350.

Buy now at: Rs. 11.990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Redmi Note 10S (Rs. 13,999)

Amazon is currently selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version of the Redmi Note 10S for a reduced price of Rs. 13,999. The included exchange offer can reduce its price by up to Rs. 12,600. This smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Oppo A54 (Rs. 10,990)

The Oppo A54's 4GB RAM + 64GB variant can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. 10,990 during this festival sale. The included exchange offer can provide an up to Rs. 10,400 discount. The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. Its 5,000mAh battery can support 18W fast charging. There is a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Tecno Spark 8 Pro (Rs. 8,999)

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It has a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on this smartphone along with an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 8,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499)

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Activity Trackers, Other Wearables

