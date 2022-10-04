Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live in the country with new Dussehra Delights deals. The festive season sale is offering huge discounts on a variety of smartphones and TVs. Amazon has also partnered with multiple financial institutions to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on purchases made using Citibank, One Card, RBL Bank, and RuPay cards. Besides this, the e-commerce giant is providing an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,250 on all bank prepaid transactions. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Exchange offers and EMI options are also available.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is now selling at Rs. 13,999 for the base model during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It can be purchased for Rs. 11,999 after applying bank discounts. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that lets you avail of another instant discount worth Rs. 13,250 (maximum). Citi credit card users can avail flat Rs. 1,250 additional discount on the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. Furthermore, there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 750. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 11,999 (effective after bank offers) (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched in India this April with a starting price tag of Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The base model is on sale for Rs. 21,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is on sale for Rs. 23,999. After effective bank offers, it can be grabbed for Rs. 17,999. Interested users can also swap an old smartphone to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,850.

Buy now at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 26,499)

Realme Narzo 50 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 5G was launched in India at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It has received a price cut during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The phone is on sale at Rs. 10,350 (effective after using bank offers). The Realme Narzo 50 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset has a Dynamic RAM expansion feature and flaunts a 50-megapixel triple camera unit at the rear.

Buy now at Rs. 10,350 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Redmi Note 11

In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, the affordable Redmi Note 11 is listed with an initial price tag of Rs. 11,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 13,499. Further, there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,000. Amazon is providing an additional discount of Rs. 600 on all bank cards. Further, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,300. Launched in February this year, the Redmi Note 11 features a 90Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Buy now at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition was unveiled in India last month with an introductory price tag of Rs. 32,999. Amazon is currently offering a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount in addition to the given price for customers purchasing the phone using any bank cards. Further, there is an exchange offer to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 28,000 in lieu of your old phone. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,667. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Redmi Smart TV X43

The Redmi Smart TV X43 is available for Rs. 24,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 'Happiness Upgrade Days' sale this week. Customers can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,750 by paying via Citi credit cards. The Redmi Smart TV X43 was launched in India in February this year for Rs. 28,999. It has a 43-inch 4K OLED display with support for Dolby Vision and features 30W speakers. The TV runs on Android TV 10.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can purchase the OnePlus 43-inch Y1S Pro at Rs. 26,999. The LED Android TV can be grabbed for Rs. 23,749 after applying available bank offers. Customers can also get an exchange discount up to Rs. 7,920 on specific TV models. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,000 per month. The smart TV sports a 43-inch 4K UHD display and features a Gamma Engine for enhancing image quality in real-time. The display offers HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support. It has two full-range speakers that deliver a combined audio output of 24W and a Dolby Audio-enhanced surround sound system.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can grab the 55-inch Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV for Rs. 65,249 (effective price after bank offers), instead of the original launch price of Rs. 74,999. Interested buyers can exchange their old television to get up to Rs. 7,920. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,750. Citi credit card users can avail of up to Rs. 1,250 discount as well. The Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV features a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The smart TV offers Dolby Atmos support.

Buy now at: Rs. 65,249 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV

The Samsung 32-inches Wondertainment series HD-ready LED smart TV can be purchased by paying Rs. 12,141 (effective after using bank offers) instead of the original MRP of 22,900 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 'Happiness Upgrade Days' sale this week. In addition to the discount, customers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,340 on specific TV models. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,248. The smart TV has impressive features including 60Hz refresh rate display and support for Dolby Digital plus. It also offers 20W of audio output.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,141 (MRP Rs. 22,900)

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.