Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones at Discounted Prices

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 12:10 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones at Discounted Prices

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Amazon

Amazon is offering exchange options during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live for all users
  • Apple iPhone 12 is listed for Rs. 46,999
  • There are instant discounts for purchases via select bank cards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

Here we have included the handpicked best deals on our top-rated smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best deals on our top rated phones

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon is offering the 64GB storage variant of iPhone 12 for Rs. 46,999 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,000. Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 25,000 on their purchase. The iPhone 12 was launched back in 2020 with starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage model.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 62,999, is available for Rs. 54,999 during the sale. Interested customers can avail a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 for purchases using all bank cards. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 35,000. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has features including 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 62,999)

OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R 5G with 80W SuperVOOC charging support is selling at Rs. 32,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The handset with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage was unveiled in India with a price tag of Rs. 38,999. The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 28,000. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 2,000. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. The smartphone has MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood and packs a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India this April with a price tag of Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,499. Both variants are now available at a discounted price. The base model is on sale for Rs. 21,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is on sale for Rs. 23,999. Users with an SBI credit Card will get an instant discount of Rs. 500 with the purchase. Interested users can also swap an old smartphone to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 26,499)

iQoo Neo 6 5G

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can grab the iQoo Neo 6 5G for a starting price of Rs. 27,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 29,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 25,000. EMI options start at Rs. 1,338 as well. The iQoo Neo 6 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and includes triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now listed at Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs. 85,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. There are exchange offers worth up to Rs. 25,000. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,500. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs.85,999)

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G is listed at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It was launched for Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 23,749. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the Redmi K50i 5G. It has a 144Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is assisted by vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Capable 5G SoC
  • Guaranteed software updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Average video recording capability
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable SoC
  • Guaranteed Android OS and security updates
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO Neo 6 review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale, Top Smartphone Deals
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Indian Railways Introduce Real-Time Information System to Track Train Movement Timing

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones at Discounted Prices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  2. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Stable OxygenOS 13 in India, Other Markets: Details
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones at Discounted Prices
  2. Indian Railways Introduce Real-Time Information System to Track Train Movement Timing
  3. NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Faces Another Obstacle, Next Launch Window in October
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  6. Government Launches Mobile App Sign Learn for Indian Sign Languages
  7. Fisker to Sell Electric SUV in India Starting July Next Year, Plans to Manufacture Locally
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Witnesses Over 1.5 Million Users per Second on Day 1
  9. Zomato to Check Cloud Kitchens Hosting More Than 10 Brands to Include More Transparency
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.