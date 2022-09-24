Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

Here we have included the handpicked best deals on our top-rated smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best deals on our top rated phones

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon is offering the 64GB storage variant of iPhone 12 for Rs. 46,999 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,000. Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 25,000 on their purchase. The iPhone 12 was launched back in 2020 with starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage model.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 62,999, is available for Rs. 54,999 during the sale. Interested customers can avail a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 for purchases using all bank cards. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 35,000. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has features including 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 62,999)

OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R 5G with 80W SuperVOOC charging support is selling at Rs. 32,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The handset with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage was unveiled in India with a price tag of Rs. 38,999. The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 28,000. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 2,000. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. The smartphone has MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood and packs a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India this April with a price tag of Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,499. Both variants are now available at a discounted price. The base model is on sale for Rs. 21,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is on sale for Rs. 23,999. Users with an SBI credit Card will get an instant discount of Rs. 500 with the purchase. Interested users can also swap an old smartphone to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 26,499)

iQoo Neo 6 5G

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can grab the iQoo Neo 6 5G for a starting price of Rs. 27,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 29,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 25,000. EMI options start at Rs. 1,338 as well. The iQoo Neo 6 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and includes triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now listed at Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs. 85,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. There are exchange offers worth up to Rs. 25,000. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,500. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs.85,999)

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G is listed at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It was launched for Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 23,749. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the Redmi K50i 5G. It has a 144Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is assisted by vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

