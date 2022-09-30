Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently underway in India. The festive sale brings great discounts on a wide range of 5G smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members on September 22. Amazon has also teamed up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, there are Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Amazon hasn't yet announced the last date for its offer sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Top offers on affordable 5G phones

Realme Narzo 50 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is available for a starting price of Rs. 12,249 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, making it the most affordable 5G device from Realme. The 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage model of the handset was priced at Rs. 15,999 during its launch in May this year. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 11,550. Also, SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 750. You can pick from EMI options starting at Rs. 585 per month.

Buy now at Rs. 12,249 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant during the time of launch. It is listed at a discounted starting price of Rs. 12,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. It also comes with a bundled exchange offer up to Rs. 12,150. You can pick a no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 621 per month. Further, there are Amazon Pay-based offers. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Buy now at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is now selling at Rs. 13,999 for the base model during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that lets you avail another instant discount worth Rs. 13,250 (maximum). SBI credit and debit card users can avail flat Rs. 750 additional discount on the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. Furthermore, there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 750. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is selling at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage was unveiled in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,100. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 750. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Buy now at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 19,999, can be grabbed for Rs. 18,999 from Amazon during the sale. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18,000 exchange discount and SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 750. Powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display. It sports an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Buy now at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G was launched in India for Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, Amazon is offering this 5G smartphone at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. Interested customers can avail a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases using SBI credit cards. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,500. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Buy now at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G is listed at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It was launched for Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Amazon is providing a coupon discount of Rs. 1,000 and the smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 23,749. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the Redmi K50i 5G. The Redmi phone features a 144Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

