Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale: Kickstarter Early Deals Are Live

Kickstarter Early Deals are a part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 August 2022 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Kickstarter Early Deals are live till the Amazon Freedom Sale begins

Highlights
  • Amazon Freedom Sale starts on August 6
  • It will be open for Prime members 24-hours in advance
  • It will be a 5-day sale this year

Kickstarter Early Deals, which are a part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale, are now live. Customers can now get great discounts and offers on smartphones from companies like Redmi, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, iQoo, Xiaomi, among others as well as on other electronics including cameras, earphones, tablets, storage devices, and laptops. Amazon has announced that the sale is scheduled to take place from August 6 to August 10. This is another chance to grab your favourite tech products if you missed last month's Amazon Prime Day sale.

At the Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount to SBI cardholders. This is in addition to the offers and deals during the sale. It is a great opportunity to purchase gifts for Raksha Bandhan as well as a chance for those who missed previous sales. As usual, this sale will be open for Amazon Prime members 24 hours prior to the scheduled date. You can purchase the Prime subscription, which starts at Rs. 179 per month, or you can subscribe with Rs. 1,499 a year.

Before the Great Freedom Festival sale goes live. Here are some of the best Kickstarter Early deals:

The Realme Narzo 50A is available for purchase with a flat discount of Rs. 2,500 at a price of Rs. 10,990. There is also up to Rs. 10,350.00 exchange offer on purchase of the smartphone.

Buy Now at: Rs. 10,999

The Tecno Spark 9 (6GB RAM variant) is available with a 30 percent discount. Priced at Rs. 13,499, the smartphone can be purchased at an offer price of Rs. 9,499.

Buy Now at Rs. 9,499

The Redmi Note 11T 5G 6GB RAM variant can be purchased at a price of Rs. 14,999 after a discount of Rs. 6,000 during the Kickstarter Deal.

Buy Now at Rs. 14,499

Amazon is also offering discount of up to Rs. 44,701 on purchase of laptops from brands including HP, Asus, Dell, and more. For example, LG Gram with 16-inch display is available for purchase with a 44 percent discount. It comes with the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Buy Now at Rs. 81,490

In addition, there is up to Rs. 99,000 discount available on high-performance laptops as well as desktops during the Kickstarter Deal sale. For example, Asus ROG Strix GL10 will be available at 50 percent discount with both AMD and Intel processors.

Buy AMD version Now at Rs. 58,990

Buy Intel version Now at Rs. 58,990

In addition, there is up to 75 percent off on wearables, including smartwatches and fitness bands, from Noise, Boat, Fire-Boltt, and more. There is also up to 74 percent off on audio products during the Kickstarter Deal sale.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Realme Narzo 50A review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Black and White Lens + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Amazon, Kickstarter Early Deals, Kickstarter Deals, Great Freedom Festival, Amazon sale, Amazon Freedom Sale, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo Watch 3 Series Launch Tipped for August 10, Said to Feature LTPO Display, ECG Monitor
Gmail's Redesigned Material You Interface Now Rolling Out to All Users: All You Need to Know

