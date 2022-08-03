Kickstarter Early Deals, which are a part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale, are now live. Customers can now get great discounts and offers on smartphones from companies like Redmi, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, iQoo, Xiaomi, among others as well as on other electronics including cameras, earphones, tablets, storage devices, and laptops. Amazon has announced that the sale is scheduled to take place from August 6 to August 10. This is another chance to grab your favourite tech products if you missed last month's Amazon Prime Day sale.

At the Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount to SBI cardholders. This is in addition to the offers and deals during the sale. It is a great opportunity to purchase gifts for Raksha Bandhan as well as a chance for those who missed previous sales. As usual, this sale will be open for Amazon Prime members 24 hours prior to the scheduled date. You can purchase the Prime subscription, which starts at Rs. 179 per month, or you can subscribe with Rs. 1,499 a year.

Before the Great Freedom Festival sale goes live. Here are some of the best Kickstarter Early deals:

The Realme Narzo 50A is available for purchase with a flat discount of Rs. 2,500 at a price of Rs. 10,990. There is also up to Rs. 10,350.00 exchange offer on purchase of the smartphone.

The Tecno Spark 9 (6GB RAM variant) is available with a 30 percent discount. Priced at Rs. 13,499, the smartphone can be purchased at an offer price of Rs. 9,499.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G 6GB RAM variant can be purchased at a price of Rs. 14,999 after a discount of Rs. 6,000 during the Kickstarter Deal.

Amazon is also offering discount of up to Rs. 44,701 on purchase of laptops from brands including HP, Asus, Dell, and more. For example, LG Gram with 16-inch display is available for purchase with a 44 percent discount. It comes with the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

In addition, there is up to Rs. 99,000 discount available on high-performance laptops as well as desktops during the Kickstarter Deal sale. For example, Asus ROG Strix GL10 will be available at 50 percent discount with both AMD and Intel processors.

In addition, there is up to 75 percent off on wearables, including smartwatches and fitness bands, from Noise, Boat, Fire-Boltt, and more. There is also up to 74 percent off on audio products during the Kickstarter Deal sale.

