Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale kicks off on August 6.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 1 August 2022 10:35 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon's next big sale promises exciting discounts and flash sales

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022 begins on August 6
  • Amazon's next big sale will bring big discounts on smartphones, laptops
  • The sale will remain open until August 10

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 dates have been announced. The online marketplace will run its Independence Day special sale from August 6 to August 10 this year. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale promises discounts on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics. In case you missed Amazon's Prime Day sale last month, Great Freedom Festival sale would be a great opportunity to grab some great tech products at discounted prices. Amazon has teamed up with SBI Card to offer 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders during the sale.

When is Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale?

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale begins on August 6. The five-day sale promises exciting discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of products. If you're planning to buy gifts for Raksha Bandhan 2022, this might be a great chance to grab some discounts on electronics. The sale will start 24 hours early for Amazon Prime members. 

What to expect from Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale?

Amazon has already started teasing upcoming deals and offers ahead of its Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale. The sale will include regular discounts and limited period deals available from 8pm to midnight during sale days.

Amazon's sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories. If you're looking to upgrade your mobile phone, you may want to check out the deals during Great Freedom Festival sale this month. In addition to discounts, Amazon's sale will also offer no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and other bundled deals with top mobile phones.

The sale is also set to bring discounts worth up to Rs. 40,000 on laptops, up to 75 percent on headphones, and up to 45 percent on tablets. If you're looking to upgrade or buy new gadgets ahead of festive season, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale is a good time to grab your favourite electronics at discounted prices.

If you missed Prime Day offers on Amazon devices, you'll have another chance to grab Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, and Fire TV Stick at discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Freedom Festival sale 2022. Amazon is expected to reveal more deals during the days leading up to its next big sale.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best tech deals when Amazon's sale kicks off this month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Great Freedom Festival, Amazon sale, Amazon Freedom Sale, Independence Day
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
