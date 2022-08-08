Amazon Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sales kicked off last weekend with hundreds of deals and offers. Both the Independence Day special sales are offering hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones. These include discounts on top smartphones alongside bundled offers such as exchange discounts, payment offers, and cashback with select payment methods. We've handpicked the best discounts you can grab on smartphones during the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales this week. This is a great time to upgrade or buy a new smartphone at a discounted price.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale: Best mobile phone offers

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (Rs. 68,900)

Apple iPhone 13 128GB model is still selling at a discounted price of Rs. 68,900 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer to further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 12,750 during the sale. You can also opt for no-cost EMI payment options with select payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 30,990)

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB, 128GB) smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 30,990 using a coupon on Amazon's product listing page. The limited-period offer also includes an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 13,050. If you pay with an SBI credit card, you'll be eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option.

Buy now at: Rs. 30,990 (effective price)

Realme Narzo 50 5G (Rs. 15,999)

Realme Narzo 50 5G is currently selling at Rs. 15,999 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale this week. You can pay with an SBI credit card to receive a discount of Rs. 1,500. You can swap an older smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,050. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It includes a large 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days August 2022 sale: Best smartphone offers

iPhone 12 256GB (Rs. 63,499)

iPhone 12 256GB is currently down to Rs. 63,499 (MRP Rs. 80,900) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. Flipkart's sale is also offering an additional Rs. 2,500 off on iPhone 12 256GB when you pay with an ICICI Bank or a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card. You can swap an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 63,499

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Rs. 43,999)

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is selling at Rs. 43,999 on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days August 2022 sale this week. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer, capped at Rs. 17,000. The Android-based smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 60-megapixel front camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Poco M4 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

In case you missed Flipkart's last sale, the Poco M4 Pro is still available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB variant. The smartphone can be bundled with an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 12,000. Poco M4 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It includes a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Rs. 14,999)

If you're looking for an affordable 5G smartphone around Rs. 15,000, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is now available at that price. Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale also includes a bundled exchange offer on the Galaxy F23 5G, capped at Rs. 14,250. Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank card users can avail an additional 10 percent on their purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.