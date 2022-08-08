Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones

We've handpicked the best mobile phone offers on Amazon and Flipkart Independence Day 2022 special sales.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 8 August 2022 11:38 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones

Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts on popular smartphones this week

Highlights
  • Amazon and Flipkart Independence Day special sales are open till Aug 10
  • We've handpicked the best mobile phone offers available today
  • Both the sales include bundled exchange and payment offers

Amazon Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sales kicked off last weekend with hundreds of deals and offers. Both the Independence Day special sales are offering hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones. These include discounts on top smartphones alongside bundled offers such as exchange discounts, payment offers, and cashback with select payment methods. We've handpicked the best discounts you can grab on smartphones during the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales this week. This is a great time to upgrade or buy a new smartphone at a discounted price.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale: Best mobile phone offers

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (Rs. 68,900)
Apple iPhone 13 128GB model is still selling at a discounted price of Rs. 68,900 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer to further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 12,750 during the sale. You can also opt for no-cost EMI payment options with select payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 30,990)
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB, 128GB) smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 30,990 using a coupon on Amazon's product listing page. The limited-period offer also includes an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 13,050. If you pay with an SBI credit card, you'll be eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option.

Buy now at: Rs. 30,990 (effective price)

Realme Narzo 50 5G (Rs. 15,999)
Realme Narzo 50 5G is currently selling at Rs. 15,999 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale this week. You can pay with an SBI credit card to receive a discount of Rs. 1,500. You can swap an older smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,050. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It includes a large 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days August 2022 sale: Best smartphone offers

iPhone 12 256GB (Rs. 63,499)
iPhone 12 256GB is currently down to Rs. 63,499 (MRP Rs. 80,900) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. Flipkart's sale is also offering an additional Rs. 2,500 off on iPhone 12 256GB when you pay with an ICICI Bank or a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card. You can swap an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 63,499

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Rs. 43,999)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro is selling at Rs. 43,999 on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days August 2022 sale this week. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer, capped at Rs. 17,000. The Android-based smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 60-megapixel front camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Poco M4 Pro (Rs. 12,999)
In case you missed Flipkart's last sale, the Poco M4 Pro is still available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB variant. The smartphone can be bundled with an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 12,000. Poco M4 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It includes a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Rs. 14,999)
If you're looking for an affordable 5G smartphone around Rs. 15,000, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is now available at that price. Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale also includes a bundled exchange offer on the Galaxy F23 5G, capped at Rs. 14,250. Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank card users can avail an additional 10 percent on their purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Flipkart, Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, Big Saving Days 2022
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Apple May Delay iPhone 14 Launch Due to Possible Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Price Revealed: Details Here
  5. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  8. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18
  2. Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Price Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs in Different Markets
  3. Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China
  4. Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers
  5. Fitbit to Discontinue Support for Music Transfer From Computers This Fall
  6. LG Tone Free T90, T60 With 9 Hours of Battery Life, ANC Unveiled: All Details
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones
  8. Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 37,999: Report
  9. Apple May Delay iPhone 14 Launch Due to Possible Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  10. WazirX Says Company Operations Being Conducted as Usual After ED Raids: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.