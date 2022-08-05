Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is now live for Amazon Prime subscribers. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories with up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 75 percent off on laptops and wearables, up to 60 percent off on home and kitchen products and up to 50 percent off on TVs and appliances, among other discounts. The five-day sale will open up to all shoppers from August 6, that is after 24 hours. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will also bring additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, Amazon Pay-based offers, and coupon discounts.

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale is currently underway for Prime members. The five-day sale will go live for everyone else from August 6 and promises exciting discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of products. The e-commerce website has joined hands with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards.

As mentioned, Amazon's sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories. Smartphones from companies including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and iQoo are listed with slashed rates.

Shoppers can also avail of up to 75 percent off on laptops, wearables, and headphones, and up to 60 percent off on home and kitchen products. The sale also promises up to 50 percent discount on Smart TVs and appliances. Products from LG, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Sony are receiving price cuts. Further, there are exchange, coupon-based offers, and no-cost EMI payment options available for customers.

Like in the previous season, Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, and Fire TV Stick will be listed at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is expected to reveal more deals in the coming sale days.

Apart from the offers and discounts, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will also witness more than 60 product launches across smartphones, audio products, wearables, and tablets.

It's worth mentioning here that Flipkart is also running its Big Saving Days Sale 2022 from August 6 to August 10. So, buyers are recommended to compare prices before making a final buying decision.

