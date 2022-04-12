Amazon Fab Phones and Fab TV Fest sales are back again this month. The sales began on April 10 and will last till April 14. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on top-selling smartphones and up to 55 percent off on TVs from popular brands. You can find deals on products from brands like Redmi, Apple, Samsung, Tecno, Hisense, and more. There are no-cost EMI deals and exchange offers on smartphones and TVs. Amazon is also offering special banking discounts on select devices.

Here are some of the top deals available on the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest. There are also discounts on power banks and earphones being offered by Amazon. SBI credit card holders can get up to a 10 percent instant discount during this sale.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Best deals on smartphones

Redmi Note 11

Amazon is offering the Redmi Note 11 at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999. You can bring this price further down by choosing the exchange offer on this handset. The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is fitted with a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The handset boasts a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can support up to 33W fast charging.

Buy now: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale has brought down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Rs. 36,990. Furthermore, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 13,200 with the exchange offer. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display. It packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

Buy now: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone can be currently bought for Rs. 26,999. With the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 18,200 off. There are also no-cost EMI offers available on this handset. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a 6.55-inch OLED Dot display. It packs a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy Now: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is currently being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 54,900. The exchange offer can offer an added discount of up to Rs. 13,200. The iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is equipped with the A14 Bionic chip. There is a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera in the front.

Buy Now: Rs. 54,900 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

Amazon Fab TV Fest sale: Best deals on TVs

Redmi L32M6-RA (2021)

Amazon Fab TV Fest has brought down the price of the Redmi L32M6-RA to Rs. 13,999. You can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 2,410 with the exchange offer. There are also no-cost EMI options available. The Redmi L32M6-RA is a 32-inch HD Ready TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 20W stereo speakers powered by Dolby Audio technology.

Buy Now: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

AmazonBasics AB55U20PS

The AmazonBasics AB55U20PS can be purchased right now for Rs. 35,999. The exchange offer provides an added discount of up to Rs. 2,410. You can also avail of the no-cost EMI offers available for this TV. The AmazonBasics AB55U20PS is a 55-inch smart TV that runs on the Fire TV OS. It has a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Buy Now: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000)

Hisense 55U6G

The ongoing Amazon sale has reduced the price of the Hisense 55U6G to Rs. 56,990. With the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 2,410 off. There are also no-cost EMI offers available on select credit cards. The Hisense 55U6G has a 55-inch 4K screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 24W speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Buy Now: Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 79,990)

Sony Bravia 55X80AJ

The Sony Bravia 55X80AJ is currently listed at a reduced price of Rs. 74,990. The exchange offer can provide an added discount of Rs. 2,410. You can also choose from several no-cost EMI options. The Sony Bravia 55X80AJ boasts a 55-inch screen with a 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is fitted with 20W X-balanced speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Buy Now: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 1,09,900)

