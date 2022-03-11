Technology News
loading

Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest Sale Begins: Top Discounts, Offers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest will run till March 14.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 March 2022 15:35 IST
Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest Sale Begins: Top Discounts, Offers

Photo Credit: Amazon

There is up to 40 percent off on smartphones and up to 55 percent on TVs

Highlights
  • Customers can get 10 percent discount on bank credit cards
  • There are exchange offers and No-Cost EMI options
  • Prime members can get up to Rs. 20,000 in savings

Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale is now live. The e-commerce website says that customers can get up to 40 percent off on top selling smartphones as well as up to 55 percent off on top selling Smart TVs during the sale. The event brings offers on devices from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Kodak, Oppo and Realme among others. The Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale will be live until March 14, 2022.

During the Amazon Fab Phone Fest and Amazon Fab TV Fest sale, Amazon is offering customers a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. Amazon Prime Members can avail savings of up to Rs. 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement. There is no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as exchange offers. When it comes to smartphone accessories, Amazon is offering up to 70 percent off on power banks, and up to 60 percent off on wireless headphones.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus 9R is available with a 15 percent discount at an effective price of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage. OnePlus 9 Pro gets a 12 percent discount and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 56,999.

There is a 14 percent discount on OnePlus 9 and the phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs. 42,999. While there is no discount on the phone, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 16,550 exchange bonus which will allow customers to grab this handset at a price of up to Rs. 26,449.

Similarly, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model gets an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,400, which allows users to get the phone for a maximum discounted price of Rs. 8,599 at the Amazon sale.

The Realme Narzo 50A with 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 12,999, is available with Rs. 1,500 discount, bringing the cost of the handset down to Rs. 11,499 during the sale. The Realme Narzo 50 (4GB + 64GB model) can be purchased for Rs. 12,999 after a discount of Rs. 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 24,999 after getting a massive price cut of Rs. 10,000 on its retail price. Samsung Galaxy M12 gets a decent price cut of Rs. 3,500, and is available for Rs. 10,499. The Samsung M32 5G gets Rs. 2,000 discount for an effective price of Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Redmi 9A Sport is available at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 after a Rs. 1,500 discount. Redmi Note 11 gets Rs. 4,500 (25 percent) off, and can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 13,499.

The Redmi Note 10S 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 14,499, and customers can also apply a Rs. 500 coupon to get further discount on the phone.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6GB RAM and 128GB storage) is priced at 33,999, and has got the maximum discount of 7,000 among Xiaomi phones in the list. It can be bought for Rs. 26,999.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 9,999 after a Rs. 3,500 (26 percent) discount. The Tecno Camon 17 gets a Rs. 2,000 discount and is available for Rs. 13,999. Tecno Pova 2 with Rs. 13,499 is priced at Rs. 11,999 after a Rs. 1,500 discount during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

Amazon Fab TV Fest sale: Best offers on TV models

The OnePlus (32-inch) Y-Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 can be purchased for Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 19,999. Redmi TVs are also available at discounted prices in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch.

When it comes to the offers on Samsung TV, the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs. 36,990. It has a retail price of Rs. 52,900, which amounts to a big discount of Rs. 15,910 (30 percent).

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Realme Narzo 50A review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Black and White Lens + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Amazon Fab TV Fest, Tecno, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Twitter Rolling Out an Update to Make It Harder for Users to Switch to Reserve-Chronological Feed
Nokia Said to Replace Huawei Gear in Vodafone Idea's India Network

Related Stories

Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest Sale Begins: Top Discounts, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Surfaces on Benchmark, Certification Sites Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  4. Sony Xperia Ace III Renders Tip 5.5-Inch Screen, Could Be iPhone SE Competitor
  5. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  6. RBI Bars Paytm Payments Bank From Onboarding New Customers
  7. The Adam Project Review: Ryan Reynolds’ Shtick Has Gotten Old Quick
  8. WhatsApp Web Gets Official Extension to Verify its Authenticity on a Browser
  9. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Leaked Render Suggests Sandstone Design is Making a Comeback
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Messages Starts Showing Emoji Reactions Coming From iPhone; Gboard Gets Grammar Correction
  2. North Korea’s New Satellite Tech Also Useful for Manoeuvrable Nuclear Warheads, Say Analysts
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Renders Leak Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, Android 12
  4. Samsung Promises to Patch 'Dirty Pipe' Vulnerability on Galaxy Devices Based on Android 12
  5. Stripe Banks on Security Features for Crypto Businesses as Platform Refreshes Services List
  6. Paytm Payments Bank Barred From Onboarding New Customers by RBI With Immediate Effect
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge Announced, Registration, Eligibility Details, Prize Amount Revealed
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
  9. Disney Says It Will Pause All Businesses in Russia a Week After Halting Movie Releases
  10. Ukraine Halts Half of World's Neon Output Crucial for Making Computing Chips Amid Russian Invasion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.