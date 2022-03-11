Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale is now live. The e-commerce website says that customers can get up to 40 percent off on top selling smartphones as well as up to 55 percent off on top selling Smart TVs during the sale. The event brings offers on devices from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Kodak, Oppo and Realme among others. The Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale will be live until March 14, 2022.

During the Amazon Fab Phone Fest and Amazon Fab TV Fest sale, Amazon is offering customers a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. Amazon Prime Members can avail savings of up to Rs. 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement. There is no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as exchange offers. When it comes to smartphone accessories, Amazon is offering up to 70 percent off on power banks, and up to 60 percent off on wireless headphones.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus 9R is available with a 15 percent discount at an effective price of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage. OnePlus 9 Pro gets a 12 percent discount and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 56,999.

There is a 14 percent discount on OnePlus 9 and the phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs. 42,999. While there is no discount on the phone, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 16,550 exchange bonus which will allow customers to grab this handset at a price of up to Rs. 26,449.

Similarly, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model gets an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,400, which allows users to get the phone for a maximum discounted price of Rs. 8,599 at the Amazon sale.

The Realme Narzo 50A with 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 12,999, is available with Rs. 1,500 discount, bringing the cost of the handset down to Rs. 11,499 during the sale. The Realme Narzo 50 (4GB + 64GB model) can be purchased for Rs. 12,999 after a discount of Rs. 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 24,999 after getting a massive price cut of Rs. 10,000 on its retail price. Samsung Galaxy M12 gets a decent price cut of Rs. 3,500, and is available for Rs. 10,499. The Samsung M32 5G gets Rs. 2,000 discount for an effective price of Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Redmi 9A Sport is available at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 after a Rs. 1,500 discount. Redmi Note 11 gets Rs. 4,500 (25 percent) off, and can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 13,499.

The Redmi Note 10S 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 14,499, and customers can also apply a Rs. 500 coupon to get further discount on the phone.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6GB RAM and 128GB storage) is priced at 33,999, and has got the maximum discount of 7,000 among Xiaomi phones in the list. It can be bought for Rs. 26,999.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 9,999 after a Rs. 3,500 (26 percent) discount. The Tecno Camon 17 gets a Rs. 2,000 discount and is available for Rs. 13,999. Tecno Pova 2 with Rs. 13,499 is priced at Rs. 11,999 after a Rs. 1,500 discount during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

Amazon Fab TV Fest sale: Best offers on TV models

The OnePlus (32-inch) Y-Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 can be purchased for Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 19,999. Redmi TVs are also available at discounted prices in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch.

When it comes to the offers on Samsung TV, the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs. 36,990. It has a retail price of Rs. 52,900, which amounts to a big discount of Rs. 15,910 (30 percent).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.