Amazon on Thursday announced that it is kicking off the Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale to offer deals, discounts, and offers on a range of phones, accessories, and televisions. The Amazon sale that will go live on Friday, February 25, and will last until Monday, February 28, brings discounts on models including iQoo Z5, Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9RT, and Realme Narzo 50A. Customers will also get a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchase of their smartphones and TVs during the sale, the e-commerce giant said.

Amazon sale discounts on mobile phones

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale, iQoo Z5 will be available starting at Rs. 20,990. The iQoo Z3 will also be available with an initial price tag of Rs. 17,990. This shows a discount of Rs. 3,000 on both phones. Alongside the iQoo models, the Amazon sale will bring the Realme Narzo 50A starting at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 11,499. The Samsung Galaxy M12 will also be available at a starting price of Rs. 9,499. The phone is currently on sale at Rs. 11,499. Further, the Amazon sale will bring Redmi Note 11S at a starting price of Rs. 14,499. It is normally available at Rs. 16,499.

Alongside the models from brands such as iQoo, Realme, and Samsung, Amazon's Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest will bring up to Rs. 8,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 series for customers using ICICI Bank cards. There will also be an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on purchase of the OnePlus 9RT. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available with a Rs. 1,500 discount with ICICI Bank cards, Amazon said in a press note.

The Amazon sale is also claimed to bring mobile accessories such as headsets and powerbanks with up to 60 percent discount. Additionally, customers will get exchange offers and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on select models. There will also be an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 when using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon sale discounts on TVs

In addition to mobile phones, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale is claimed to bring discounts and EMI options on various smart TVs, including the newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S series. The Amazon sale will also bring the Samsung Crystal 4K TV and Wondertainment series along with offers.

The Samsung Frame QLED TV series will also be available with a Rs. 5,000 cashback with ICICI Bank cards and an additional Rs. 1,750 discount via Amazon coupons.

Amazon says it will offer 40 percent discount on the AmazonBasics 4K UHD Fire TV. Furthermore, customers will get instant discounts and no-cost EMI options with select TV models during the sale.

