Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest Sale to Go Live from February 25 With Discounts on Smartphones, TVs

Amazon sale will offer HDFC Bank cardholders an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon sale will be live until Monday, February 28

Highlights
  • Amazon is kicking off its new sale focussed on phones and TVs
  • iQoo Z5 and iQoo Z3 will be available with a Rs. 3,000 discount
  • Samsung Crystal 4K TV series is also getting deals during the sale

Amazon on Thursday announced that it is kicking off the Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale to offer deals, discounts, and offers on a range of phones, accessories, and televisions. The Amazon sale that will go live on Friday, February 25, and will last until Monday, February 28, brings discounts on models including iQoo Z5, Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9RT, and Realme Narzo 50A. Customers will also get a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchase of their smartphones and TVs during the sale, the e-commerce giant said.

Amazon sale discounts on mobile phones

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale, iQoo Z5 will be available starting at Rs. 20,990. The iQoo Z3 will also be available with an initial price tag of Rs. 17,990. This shows a discount of Rs. 3,000 on both phones. Alongside the iQoo models, the Amazon sale will bring the Realme Narzo 50A starting at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 11,499. The Samsung Galaxy M12 will also be available at a starting price of Rs. 9,499. The phone is currently on sale at Rs. 11,499. Further, the Amazon sale will bring Redmi Note 11S at a starting price of Rs. 14,499. It is normally available at Rs. 16,499.

Alongside the models from brands such as iQoo, Realme, and Samsung, Amazon's Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest will bring up to Rs. 8,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 series for customers using ICICI Bank cards. There will also be an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on purchase of the OnePlus 9RT. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available with a Rs. 1,500 discount with ICICI Bank cards, Amazon said in a press note.

The Amazon sale is also claimed to bring mobile accessories such as headsets and powerbanks with up to 60 percent discount. Additionally, customers will get exchange offers and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on select models. There will also be an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 when using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon sale discounts on TVs

In addition to mobile phones, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale is claimed to bring discounts and EMI options on various smart TVs, including the newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S series. The Amazon sale will also bring the Samsung Crystal 4K TV and Wondertainment series along with offers.

The Samsung Frame QLED TV series will also be available with a Rs. 5,000 cashback with ICICI Bank cards and an additional Rs. 1,750 discount via Amazon coupons.

Amazon says it will offer 40 percent discount on the AmazonBasics 4K UHD Fire TV. Furthermore, customers will get instant discounts and no-cost EMI options with select TV models during the sale.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good gaming performance
  • Battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Display is a smudge magnet
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z5 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
iQOO Z3

iQOO Z3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • 5G-ready
  • Good performance
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Solid build quality
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z3 review
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Realme Narzo 50A review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Black and White Lens + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
