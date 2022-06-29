Technology News
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers

The iPhone 13 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 69,900.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 June 2022 14:18 IST
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Members can avail savings of up to Rs. 20,000

Highlights
  • SBI credit card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount
  • No-Cost EMI options are also available
  • 6-month free screen replacement benefit offered

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is now live. As per the e-commerce website, customers can get up to 40 percent off on top selling smartphones during the sale. The event brings offers on devices from brands including Tecno, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Realme, and iQoo among others. The Fab Phones Fest sale will be live until June 30. Amazon is also offering various discounts and offers such as screen replacement and No Cost EMI with select Bank debit and credit cards.

During the Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale, Amazon is offering customers a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. Amazon Prime Members can avail savings of up to Rs. 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement as well as additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Best offers on smartphones

As mentioned, there are great deals on Amazon on smartphones from brands such as Tecno, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Realme, and iQoo.

The iPhone 13 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 69,900 after a 12 percent discount.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 9,699 after a 28 percent discount. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is available for Rs. 6,599 after a 27 percent discount, and the Tecno Spark 8T is available at a discount of 28 percent and can be purchased at a price of Rs. 8,999.

The Redmi 9A Sport is available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 6,899. The Mi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for Rs. 24,999. The Xiaomi 11T Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for purchase at Rs. 39,999 after a discount of about Rs. 10,000. The Redmi 10A is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 8,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at price of Rs. 14,999 and the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G can be bought for Rs. 26,499.

The iQoo Neo 6 is available for purchase at Rs. 29,999 after a flat Rs. 5,000 discount. The iQoo Z5 5G can be purchased for Rs. 23,990. The iQoo 9 SE 5G can be purchased for Rs. 33,990 and the iQoo Z6 Pro is available at a price of Rs. 24,999.

The Oppo A15s can be bought at Rs. 9,990, the Oppo A31 is priced at Rs. 11,990, the Oppo A54 is available at a price of Rs. 10,990, and the Oppo A74 5G is available for Rs. 14,990.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
