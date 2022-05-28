Technology News
loading
Insights

India's Smartphone Industry and the Impact of 5G: A 5-Year Forecast

Smartphone market in India is expected to reach one billion users by 2026.

By Peeyush Vaish, Deloitte India | Updated: 28 May 2022 08:00 IST
India's Smartphone Industry and the Impact of 5G: A 5-Year Forecast

Photo Credit: Reuters

5G is predicted to contribute 80 percent of the total devices available by 2026

The Deloitte TMT Predictions 2022 represents the world we live in today and the future to come. It examines COVID-19's role as a catalyst for a number of emerging telecom trends, stressing the lockdown-driven expansion of console gaming, streaming video services, health and wellness technologies, advanced connectivity for both enterprises and households etc. This year's predictions also throw light on the upcoming opportunities in the telecom sector like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), floating solar panels (floatovoltaics) to expand the renewable energy mix, Innovative wearable technology in healthcare, tech-assisted mental well-being solutions and sustainable smartphones. The Deloitte TMT Predictions 2022 also feature five-year estimates for India's smartphone boom along with the impact of 5G, highlighting the expected rise that India will witness in smartphone sales due to increased 5G penetration.

The Indian telecom sector has seen some major changes in 2021 that promise to reset the growth trajectory and generate revenues for the industry. The recent measures proposed by the union cabinet have provided respite to the cash-strapped sector, encouraging investments in 5G equipment. The cabinet also approved a $1.62 billion (roughly Rs. 12,600 crore) PLI scheme for the telecommunications and network equipment manufacturing industries.

India poised to have 1 billion smartphone users in the next five years
In 2021, India had 1.2 billion mobile customers, with around 750 million using smartphones. According to our research, the smartphone market will reach one billion users by 2026. From 2021 to 2026, this growth is likely to be propelled by the rural sector at a CAGR of six percent, while the urban sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 percent. Higher Internet adoption is expected to fuel demand for smartphones; this increased demand will be propelled by the need to adopt fintech, e-health, and e-learning.

New smartphones will account for 95 percent of all smartphone replacements in the urban market in the coming five years
As consumer demands in India continue to climb, the market has demonstrated a rather rapid replacement rate. In the urban sector, the average lifespan of a mobile device is three years. According to Deloitte's estimate, 95 percent replacements in the urban market in 2026 will be toward new smartphones, while only five percent toward pre-owned phones compared with 75 percent and 25 percent, respectively, in 2021. The rural population is expected to demonstrate a similar trend where the average lifespan of a phone is four years. About 80 percent replacements are likely to be for new devices, while 20 percent for pre-owned ones in 2026. As the number of smartphone users grows, it is projected that the replacement of feature phones with smartphones would eventually decrease.

5G is believed to become the fastest-adopted mobile technology
According to Deloitte's analysis, demand for smartphones in India is expected to increase at a CAGR of six percent, to reach about 400 million smartphones in 2026 from 300 million in 2021. This high demand is likely to be primarily created after the launch of 5G, which will alone contribute 80 percent of the devices (about 310 million units) by 2026. 5G is believed to become the fastest-adopted mobile technology due its diverse applications, such as high-speed gaming and remote healthcare. After the launch of 5G, additional shipments of smartphones are expected to be 135 million (cumulative) by 2026.

India's smartphone revolution is likely to generate a predicted total cumulative shipment of 1.7 billion smartphones over 2022-2026, creating a market worth around $250 billion (roughly Rs. 19,39,700 crore), of which over 840 million 5G handsets are likely to be sold over the next five years. From 2022, 5G penetration will increase year on year, resulting in an increase of 5G smartphone sales in India. Also, the newly announced $10 billion (roughly Rs. 77,600 crore) incentive plan to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India and governments strong support for the BharatNet initiative in recent budget releases to fiberise rural and isolated areas by 2025 are guaranteed to boost smartphones sales in India.

The author is a Partner and Telecom Sector Leader at Deloitte India.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. Gadgets 360 is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Gadgets 360 and Gadgets 360 does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Gadgets 360 Insights articles are written by industry leaders, analysts, researchers, and experts in various fields related to personal technology, exclusively for our readers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: smartphone market, smartphone market in India, smartphone industry, smartphones, 5G in India, 5G
Google Foldable Phone Launch Reportedly Delayed for Second Time, Now Coming Next Spring
NFT Project ‘Moonbirds’ Under Hack Attack, Digital Collectibles Worth $1.5 Stolen So Far

Related Stories

India's Smartphone Industry and the Impact of 5G: A 5-Year Forecast
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  2. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  3. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  4. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  5. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  6. iPhone 14 Development Delayed Due to China Lockdowns: Report
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  9. Qubo Smart Dash Cam With AI, HD Video Recording Launched in India
  10. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 10 Series Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022, Could Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset
  2. BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  3. Qubo Smart Dash Cam With Artificial Intelligence, HD Video Recording Launched in India: Details
  4. Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes
  5. Oppo F17, A73 Receiving Android 12-Based ColorOS Update
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update
  7. MIT Researchers Believe Targeting Treatments to This Brain Circuit May Reverse Memory Decline
  8. Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report
  9. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details
  10. Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.