Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched globally alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the company's Unpacked event this week. The smartphone is the fourth iteration of Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup and is an upgrade to the last year's offering — Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Look-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is quite similar to the predecessor, but they differ in price, processor, storage options and more.

Let's compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 against its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to understand the basic differences between the two foldable phones on paper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700) in the global markets, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Beige, Graygreen, and Phantom Black colours. The earlier model, in contrast, is sold in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colours.

Details about India price details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are yet to be announced. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, was introduced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications compared

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 11 with One UI on top.

On the display front, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen. It has QXGA+ (2,176x1,812 pixels) resolution and 21.6:18 aspect ratio. It is an LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display on the cover with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

The displays of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are similar in size when compared to those of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, Samsung has upgraded the resolution this time to deliver a better image experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and 374ppi pixel density. The cover screen comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, and 387ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM as standard. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM as standard.

With flagship-grade triple cameras, the new model features upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and up to 30X zoom digital zoom. The camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. Both the models feature 4-megapixel selfie cameras and 10-megapixel under-display cameras.

Samsung has packed up to 1TB of inbuilt storage on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, more than the maximum of 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both the models have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has added S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well. Both the devices offer Flex mode and are IPX8 rated for dust and water resistance.

For battery, the two foldable phones have a pretty much similar setup. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 pack a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W fast charging support through compatible chargers.