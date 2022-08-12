Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What are the Key Differences? Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 August 2022 15:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What are the Key Differences? Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has an improved camera setup than Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Both smartphones feature 12GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 pack a 4,400mAh

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched globally alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the company's Unpacked event this week. The smartphone is the fourth iteration of Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup and is an upgrade to the last year's offering — Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Look-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is quite similar to the predecessor, but they differ in price, processor, storage options and more.

Let's compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 against its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to understand the basic differences between the two foldable phones on paper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700) in the global markets, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Beige, Graygreen, and Phantom Black colours. The earlier model, in contrast, is sold in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colours.

Details about India price details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are yet to be announced. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, was introduced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications compared

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 11 with One UI on top.

On the display front, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen. It has QXGA+ (2,176x1,812 pixels) resolution and 21.6:18 aspect ratio. It is an LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display on the cover with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

The displays of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are similar in size when compared to those of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, Samsung has upgraded the resolution this time to deliver a better image experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and 374ppi pixel density. The cover screen comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, and 387ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM as standard. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM as standard.

With flagship-grade triple cameras, the new model features upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and up to 30X zoom digital zoom. The camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. Both the models feature 4-megapixel selfie cameras and 10-megapixel under-display cameras.

Samsung has packed up to 1TB of inbuilt storage on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, more than the maximum of 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both the models have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has added S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well. Both the devices offer Flex mode and are IPX8 rated for dust and water resistance.

For battery, the two foldable phones have a pretty much similar setup. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 pack a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W fast charging support through compatible chargers.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Key Specs
Display (Primary)7.60-inch7.60-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1octa-core
Front Camera10-megapixel + 4-megapixel 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity4400mAh4400mAh
OSAndroid 12LAndroid 11
Resolution2176x1812 pixels2208x1768 pixels
See full Comparison »
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Multiversus Season 1 With New Battle-Pass System Starts on August 15
Oasis DeFi App Banishes Sanctioned Wallet Holders, Withholds Access to Application

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What are the Key Differences? Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  3. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  6. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  7. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: Details
  8. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  9. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  10. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White Variant With Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched: Details
  2. Instagram Can Track User Data, Behaviour via Its In-App Browser; Meta Responds: Report
  3. Huawei’s First Half Profit Drops Amid US Technology Restrictions, Curbs
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed; Pre-Bookings Start August 16
  5. Bitcoin's Briefly Touches $25,000 Before Correcting While Ether Continues Gains Ahead of 'The Merge'
  6. Oasis DeFi App Banishes Sanctioned Wallet Holders, Withholds Access to Application
  7. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With Bluetooth Calling to Launch on August 17: Details
  8. Multiversus Season 1 With New Battle-Pass System Starts on August 15
  9. OnePlus 10T Gets Its First Software Update With Camera, System Improvements
  10. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.