Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S22 carries a starting price of Rs. 72,999, while the iPhone 13 starts at Rs. 79,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 February 2022 19:17 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung, Apple

Samsung Galaxy S22 (left) and iPhone 13 (right) both have a 6.1-inch display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • iPhone 13 comes with up to 512GB of onboard storage
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 50-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 has been launched in India today as the company's latest flagship. The new phone comes as the successor to the Galaxy S21 that debuted last year. Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is quite similar to the Galaxy S21. There are, however, underlying changes to deliver an upgraded experience. The Galaxy S22 carries the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It also runs on the latest Android out-of-the-box. Additionally, Samsung has provided a list of camera advancements and an improved Armor Aluminum build. All this makes the Samsung Galaxy S22 a significant competitor against the iPhone 13.

In this article, we are comparing the Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India and specifications with those of the iPhone 13 to detail their key differences.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at Rs. 76,999. Alongside the regular Galaxy S22, the new series includes the Samsung Galaxy S22+ that starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and goes up to Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared

In contrast, the iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model. The iPhone model also comes in a 256GB option at Rs. 89,900 and a 512GB variant at Rs. 1,09,900.

Details about the India availability of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are yet to be announced, though both models will go on pre-orders in the country starting February 23.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, is available through all major retail channels in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with One UI 4.1 on top, while the iPhone 13 runs on iOS 15. On the display front, the Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate (48–120Hz). If you pick the Galaxy S22+, you will get the same display but in a 6.6-inch size. The iPhone 13, on the other side, features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1,170x,2,532 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The iPhone 13 comes with the A15 Bionic chip that includes a six-core CPU and four-core GPU, alongside a dedicated 16-core Neural Engine.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is paired with 8GB of RAM. Although the RAM details about the iPhone 13 are not officially revealed, it is found to have 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S22 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The iPhone 13, on the other front, comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 wide-angle lens and another 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide lens.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review: Progress Isn't Always Exciting

Samsung has provided a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Galaxy S22, with an f/2.2 lens. However, the iPhone 13 comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Galaxy S22 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The iPhone 13 is also offered in 128GB and 256GB options, alongside the top-end 512GB model.

Connectivity-wise, both Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 are mostly identical. Both phones have 5G and 4G LTE support as well as GPS/ A-GPS. On the differences front, the Galaxy S22 comes with a USB Type-C port, while the iPhone 13 offers a Lightning port. The iPhone model also includes Ultra-Wideband (UWB) that is not available on the regular Galaxy S22 but on the Galaxy S22+.

The Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 both come in an iP68-certified build. The Samsung phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which isn't available on the Apple model. However, the iPhone 13 offers Face ID via its front-facing TrueDepth Camera on the part of giving biometric authentication support.

Samsung has packed the Galaxy S22 with a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The Galaxy phone also includes Wireless PowerShare for charging other wireless charging-enabled devices.

In contrast, the iPhone 13 has not been revealed by the manufacturer. It is, however, said to be of 3,265mAh in capacity. The iPhone supports fast charging via a 20W adapter or 7.5W Qi wireless charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 measures 146.0x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 168 grams. However, the iPhone 13 measures 146.7x71.5x7.65mm and weighs 173 grams.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
iPhone 13
iPhone 13
Key Specs
Display6.10-inch6.10-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Apple A15 Bionic
Rear CameraYes12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB-
Storage256GB128GB
Battery Capacity3,700mAh-
OSAndroid 12iOS 15
Front Camera-12-megapixel
Resolution-1170x2532 pixels
See full Comparison »
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
