Samsung Galaxy M53 5G vs Galaxy M52 vs Galaxy A53: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched in India MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 April 2022 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

All the three phones pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G gets a 108-megapixel main camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with 64-megapixel main shooter
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched as the company's latest M series smartphone in India. It comes with various features such as a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, and a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel camera. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the predecessor to the Galaxy M53 5G, and the Galaxy A53 5G was launched globally in March. All these phones have some similarities, and differences when it comes to price, software, colour options available in the market, and what's under the hood.

In this article, we compare Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price and specifications with last year's Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is launched in Blue and Green colour options.

The Galaxy M52 5G was launched at a price of Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colours.

Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G price in India is set at Rs. 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 35,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G supports dual-SIM (Nano), and runs on Android-12 based One UI 4.1. It comes equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched with Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. It also gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The third handset in the list, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M53 5G gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy M52, on the other hand, gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Coming into the mix is the Galaxy A53 which is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, and is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. All three Samsung smartphones come with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

For photography, Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad rear camera setup that has a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture lenses. For selfies and video chats, the handset comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Galaxy M52 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's quad rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Along with it is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Samsung has offered a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

All the three phones, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, and Galaxy A53 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W fast charging support. Apart from this, the trio also come with USB Type-C ports. Out of the three, the Galaxy A53 5G comes with IP67-certified build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on all three handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.50-inch6.70-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel 32-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB6GB6GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh5000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 12Android 11
Processor-octa-coreQualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Resolution-1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy M53 5GGalaxy A53 5GGalaxy M52 5G
Release dateApril 22, 2022March 17, 2022September 1, 2021
Launched in IndiaNoNoYes
Body typePlastic--
Dimensions (mm)164.70 x 77.00 x 7.40159.60 x 74.80 x 8.10164.20 x 76.40 x 7.40
Weight (g)176.00189.00173.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500050005000
IP rating-IP67-
Fast charging-ProprietaryProprietary
Colours-Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, Awesome WhiteBlazing Black, Icy Blue
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+--
Screen size (inches)6.706.506.70
Resolution-1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-20:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-407-
HARDWARE
RAM6GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)102410001000
Processor-octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor make--Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
CAMERA
Rear camera108-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras443
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Rear autofocus-YesYes
Rear flash-YesYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 12Android 12Android 11
SkinOne UI 4.1One UI 4.1One UI 3.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes--
NFC-YesYes
Number of SIMs-22
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes-Yes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-Yes-
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • IP67 rating
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera
  • Weak low-light video recording
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
