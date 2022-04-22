Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched as the company's latest M series smartphone in India. It comes with various features such as a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, and a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel camera. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the predecessor to the Galaxy M53 5G, and the Galaxy A53 5G was launched globally in March. All these phones have some similarities, and differences when it comes to price, software, colour options available in the market, and what's under the hood.

In this article, we compare Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price and specifications with last year's Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is launched in Blue and Green colour options.

The Galaxy M52 5G was launched at a price of Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colours.

Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G price in India is set at Rs. 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 35,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G supports dual-SIM (Nano), and runs on Android-12 based One UI 4.1. It comes equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched with Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. It also gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The third handset in the list, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M53 5G gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy M52, on the other hand, gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Coming into the mix is the Galaxy A53 which is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, and is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. All three Samsung smartphones come with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

For photography, Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad rear camera setup that has a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture lenses. For selfies and video chats, the handset comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Galaxy M52 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's quad rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Along with it is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Samsung has offered a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

All the three phones, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, and Galaxy A53 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W fast charging support. Apart from this, the trio also come with USB Type-C ports. Out of the three, the Galaxy A53 5G comes with IP67-certified build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on all three handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.