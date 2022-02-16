Photo Credit: Realme India
Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G have arrived in India as the latest models in the Realme 9 Pro 5G series. The phones carry some similarities, including triple rear cameras, hole-punch display design, and 5G connectivity. Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also come with the Light Shift Design that changes the colour of their back panels from Light Blue to Red when exposed to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light. However, Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also have some significant differences that make them suitable for different user needs.
In this article, we compare Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India and specifications with those of Realme 9 Pro+ 5G to highlight their differences.
Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 (introductory pricing) for the entry-level 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB version that carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. However, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 26,999 and an 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 28,999.
Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
Both Realme phones come in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue (Light Shift Design) colours. But on the differences front, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will go on sale from February 21, while the Realme 9 Pro 5G will be available from February 23.
The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with Realme UI 3.0 on top. In the series, the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 120Hz six-level adaptive refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, carries a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Under the hood, the Realme 9 Pro 5G has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Both phones come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.
In terms of optics, the Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both come with the triple rear camera setup. Realme 9 Pro 5G, however, includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In contrast, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Review: Unbelievable Charging Speeds
The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. However, Realme 9 Pro 5G carries an f/2.05 lens on top, whereas the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with an f/2.4 lens.
On the storage part, the Realme 9 Pro 5G carries 128GB of UFS 2.2 as the standard version. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage options.
Connectivity options on Realme 9 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also has 5G and 4G LTE support, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone, but alongside Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.
The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a single loudspeaker, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support.
Realme has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme 9 Pro 5G, though the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The Realme 9 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support. However, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 60W SuperDart fast charging.
In terms of dimensions, the Realme 9 Pro 5G measures 164.3x75.6x8.5mm, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G measures 160.2x73.3x7.99mm. The Realme 9 Pro 5G is 195 grams in weight, whereas the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is slightly lighter in weight at 182 grams.
|
|Key Specs
|Display
|6.40-inch
|6.60-inch
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Front Camera
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Rear Camera
|50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|RAM
|6GB
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|Battery Capacity
|4500mAh
|5000mAh
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Resolution
|1080x2400 pixels
|1080x2412 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement