Technology News
loading

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Tech Gift Ideas That Your Sibling Will Love

Here is a list of some tech gifts for Raksha Bandhan that will make your sibling happy.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 August 2022 18:36 IST
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Tech Gift Ideas That Your Sibling Will Love

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ minxutopia

Here is a list of some tech gifts for Raksha Bandhan that your sibling is going to love

Highlights
  • Apple iPhone 13 is on sale for Rs. 68,900
  • Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker comes with a clock
  • Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch is a budget friendly gift

Raksha Bandhan 2022 is right around the corner. If you are looking to gift your sister something that they are not just going to love, but will also find super useful, then this list is just for you. Here is a list of some tech gifts for Raksha Bandhan that your sibling is going to love. We have gadgets that fit all budgets, from the pocket-friendly ones to the pricey ones. We have tech gifts across various categories including the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) which is the ideal gift for your bookworm sister.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 tech gift ideas

Apple iPhone 13

Albeit being the most expensive one on our list, the Apple iPhone 13 is a stand-out gift. Thanks to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale that is live right now, this 128GB variant of the handset can currently be picked up for Rs. 68,900, which is 14 percent less that the MRP of 79,900.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,900

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) is undoubtedly the ideal gift for your bookworm sister. This e-reader now comes with a 6.8-inch display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition can be purchased at Rs. 15,499 currently on sale at a 14 percent cost less than the MRP of Rs. 17,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,499

Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker

The Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker comes with a clock, LED display, and offers support for Alexa. The smart speaker is currently on sale at a 32 percent discount and is available at Rs. 3,749 instead of the regular MRP of Rs. 5,499.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,749

Noise ColorFit Pulse

The Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch is a budget friendly gift option for your sibling. The smartwatch is IP68 dust and water resistant rated, comes with multiple health and fitness tracking features, and more. The smartwatch retails at an MRP of Rs. 4,999, but can be purchased for Rs. 1,299 right now.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299

pTron Bassbuds Fute

The pTron Bassbuds Fute are a pair of pocket-friendly earbuds. The Bassbuds Fute come with 13mm drivers, touch controls, and are IPX4 water resistant rated. The earbuds have an MRP of Rs. 3,299, but are currently on sale for Rs. 798.

Buy now at: Rs. 798

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Raksha Bandhan 2022 tech gift ideas, Raksha Bandhan 2022
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Deals on Electronics
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Tech Gift Ideas That Your Sibling Will Love
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  3. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study
  2. Genetic Evidence of Typhoid and Plague Causing Pathogens Found in DNA of Ancient Civilisations
  3. Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report
  4. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher
  5. New Flexible Wearable Device Can Analyse Health Data by Mimicking Human Brain
  6. Zhao’s Denial, Users’ Distrust: Here’s What We Know About WazirX-Binance Debacle So Far
  7. Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters
  8. Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014
  9. Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
  10. Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.