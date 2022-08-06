Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Tech Gift Ideas That Your Sibling Will Love

Raksha Bandhan 2022 is right around the corner. If you are looking to gift your sister something that they are not just going to love, but will also find super useful, then this list is just for you. Here is a list of some tech gifts for Raksha Bandhan that your sibling is going to love. We have gadgets that fit all budgets, from the pocket-friendly ones to the pricey ones. We have tech gifts across various categories including the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) which is the ideal gift for your bookworm sister.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 tech gift ideas

Apple iPhone 13

Albeit being the most expensive one on our list, the Apple iPhone 13 is a stand-out gift. Thanks to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale that is live right now, this 128GB variant of the handset can currently be picked up for Rs. 68,900, which is 14 percent less that the MRP of 79,900.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,900

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) is undoubtedly the ideal gift for your bookworm sister. This e-reader now comes with a 6.8-inch display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition can be purchased at Rs. 15,499 currently on sale at a 14 percent cost less than the MRP of Rs. 17,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,499

Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker

The Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker comes with a clock, LED display, and offers support for Alexa. The smart speaker is currently on sale at a 32 percent discount and is available at Rs. 3,749 instead of the regular MRP of Rs. 5,499.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,749

Noise ColorFit Pulse

The Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch is a budget friendly gift option for your sibling. The smartwatch is IP68 dust and water resistant rated, comes with multiple health and fitness tracking features, and more. The smartwatch retails at an MRP of Rs. 4,999, but can be purchased for Rs. 1,299 right now.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299

pTron Bassbuds Fute

The pTron Bassbuds Fute are a pair of pocket-friendly earbuds. The Bassbuds Fute come with 13mm drivers, touch controls, and are IPX4 water resistant rated. The earbuds have an MRP of Rs. 3,299, but are currently on sale for Rs. 798.

Buy now at: Rs. 798

