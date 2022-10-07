Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6 vs iPhone 14: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Pixel 7 was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest Pixel-branded smartphone. The handset is powered by a second-generation Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, along with a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera. The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive 5 years of OS and security updates. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

In this article, we have compared Pixel 7 price in India and specifications with its top competitor from Apple, the iPhone 14, and its predecessor, the Pixel 6.

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6 vs iPhone 14: Price in India

Pixel 7 price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is sold in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colour options.

In comparison, the Pixel 6 was launched in October 2021 priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The handset, which is available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black colour options, did not make its debut in India.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 was launched in India in September with pricing starting at Rs. 79,999. The handset is available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options.

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6 vs iPhone 14: Specifications

Pixel 7, Pixel 6, and iPhone 14 all come with dual-SIM connectivity, and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 run on Android 13, while the iPhone 14 runs on iOS 16, the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system.

The newly launched Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ OLED display while the Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen, and both phones support a refresh rate of 90Hz. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 are powered by the second-generation and first-generation Tensor processors, respectively, and paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 runs on last year's A15 Bionic chipset, which was found in last year's iPhone 13 models.

For photos and videos, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 are equipped with a dual camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. While the Pixel 7 has a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera, the Pixel 6 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. On the other hand the iPhone 14 gets a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, another 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It has a 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera for selfies and video calls.

The Google Pixel 7 comes with 256GB of storage (128GB for the Indian market), whereas the Pixel 6 features up to 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 comes with up to 512GB of storage. All three phones do not offer the ability to expand the available storage via a microSD card.

Google has equipped the Google Pixel 7 with a 4,335mAh battery, while the Pixel 6 packs a slightly larger 4,614mAh battery. Both phones offer 30W charging support, along with wireless charging support. Meanwhile, Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of the iPhone 14, but the company says it can offer video playback of up to 20 hours on a single charge, along with 18W fast charging support, MagSafe wireless charging at 15W and 7.5W Qi wireless charging support.

