OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ were launched this week.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2022 19:45 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ were both launched in February

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999
  • Xiaomi 11i offers the fastest charging among the three phones at 67W
  • Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Android 12 unlike the OnePlus and Xiaomi handsets

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India today as the latest midrange smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G — it runs on Android 11 like its predecessor, with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin running on top. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

In this article, we have compared OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India and specifications with two of its top competitors: Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone will be available in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror colours according to OnePlus.

In comparison, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched on February 16 for Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The Realme 9 Pro+ is available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colourways.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G was launched in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999. Xiaomi 11i 5G is sold in Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Purple Mist, and Stealth Black colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and Xiaomi 11i 5G all come with dual-SIM connectivity. Both Xiaomi 11i 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and OxygenOS 11 skins on top, respectively. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Android 12 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display while the Realme 9 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G is equipped with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. All three handsets come with a 90Hz refresh rate, while Realme 9 Pro+ and Xiaomi 11 offer a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 360Hz, respectively.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Meanwhile, both Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 11i 5G sports a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel camera in the front, with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD (up to 1TB) via a dedicated card slot. Meanwhile, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, while the packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 60W SuperDart fast charging. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that offers fast charging at 67W, according to the company.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
