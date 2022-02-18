Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a successor to OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2022 17:05 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G (right) was launched in June 2021, and runs on a Snapdragon 750G SoC

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offers 65W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • Both OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Nord CE 5G run on Android 11
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India on February 17, as a successor to the company's OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone that made its debut in June 2021. The latest midrange smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Like its predecessor, the new smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11. The new smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot and will go on sale in India next week.

In this article, we have compared OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India and specifications with the previous generation OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. OnePlus will sell the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror colour options. The smartphone will go on sale on February 22 via Amazon, the company's official website, and through retail stores, according to OnePlus.

In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in June 2021 and is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB+128GB RAM and storage model, while the phone is also available in 8GB+128GB storage variant that costs Rs. 24,999, and the highest 12GB+256GB memory and storage variant has a price tag of Rs. 27,999. The smartphone is available for purchase in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours, from Amazon and the company's website.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G both offer dual-SIM connectivity. Both OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G run on Android 11 with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin running on top

Both OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G sport a 6.43-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup that is led by a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the handset.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. OnePlus Nord CE features a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD (up to 1TB) via a dedicated card slot. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage which cannot be expanded as it does not come with a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on both OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the newer OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, while the older handset offers dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G run on a 4,500mAh battery. However, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, while OnePlus Nord CE 5G charging is slower at 30W. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams, while the OnePlus Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Key Specs
Display6.40-inch6.43-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 900Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB
Storage128GB128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 11Android 11
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Snapchat Finally Allows Users to Change Their Username: Here's How

