OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in India today as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new Nord-series phone comes as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that debuted last year. Specifications-wise, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5 is quite similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. It has a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. There are, however, upgrades. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and offers 80W fast charging. The recently launch launched iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G also feature AMOLED displays and have triple rear camera units. All these models differ in price, software, and colour options.

Let's compare the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India and specifications with those of the iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G to detail the key differences between the three new smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, Poco F4 5G price in India

Price of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

In contrast, the price of iQoo Neo 6 starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It comes in two colour options — Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

The Poco F4 5G price in India, on the other hand, begins at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 29,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Nebula Green and Night Black colours.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, Poco F4 5G specifications compared

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, and the Poco F4 5G all come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the software part, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, while the iQoo Neo 6 came with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The Poco F4 5G, however, runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has HDR10+ certification and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The iQoo Neo 6, on the other hand, sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco F4 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In contrast, both the iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G are powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The former offers up to 12GB of RAM, while the latter comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the three phones have a pretty much similar title rear camera setup. The camera unit of the OnePlus Nord 2T comprises 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The triple rear camera setup of iQoo Neo 6 includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor with support for OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The 64-megapixel primary sensor on Poco F4 5G also comes with OIS. The camera setup also counts an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor at the front, while the iQoo Neo 6 features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Poco F4 5G on the other hand has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, and Poco F4 5G offer a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and iQoo Neo 6 feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Poco F4 5G, in contrast, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and Poco F4 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery. The iQoo Neo 6 packs a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support. The dual-cell battery of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, while the Poco F4 5G's Li-Polymer battery supports 67W fast charging.