Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 28,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 July 2022 18:21 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G have up to 256GB of inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G feature Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Poco F4 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in India today as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new Nord-series phone comes as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that debuted last year. Specifications-wise, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5 is quite similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. It has a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. There are, however, upgrades. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and offers 80W fast charging. The recently launch launched iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G also feature AMOLED displays and have triple rear camera units. All these models differ in price, software, and colour options.

Let's compare the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India and specifications with those of the iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G to detail the key differences between the three new smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, Poco F4 5G price in India

Price of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

In contrast, the price of iQoo Neo 6 starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It comes in two colour options — Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

The Poco F4 5G price in India, on the other hand, begins at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 29,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Nebula Green and Night Black colours.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, Poco F4 5G specifications compared

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, and the Poco F4 5G all come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the software part, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, while the iQoo Neo 6 came with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The Poco F4 5G, however, runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has HDR10+ certification and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The iQoo Neo 6, on the other hand, sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco F4 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In contrast, both the iQoo Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G are powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The former offers up to 12GB of RAM, while the latter comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the three phones have a pretty much similar title rear camera setup. The camera unit of the OnePlus Nord 2T comprises 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The triple rear camera setup of iQoo Neo 6 includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor with support for OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The 64-megapixel primary sensor on Poco F4 5G also comes with OIS. The camera setup also counts an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor at the front, while the iQoo Neo 6 features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Poco F4 5G on the other hand has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, and Poco F4 5G offer a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and iQoo Neo 6 feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Poco F4 5G, in contrast, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and Poco F4 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery. The iQoo Neo 6 packs a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support. The dual-cell battery of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, while the Poco F4 5G's Li-Polymer battery supports 67W fast charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comparison
  Poco F4 5G
Poco F4 5G
iQOO Neo 6
iQOO Neo 6
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Key Specs
Display6.67-inch6.62-inch6.43-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 870MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera20-megapixel 16-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB, 8GB, 12GB12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh4700mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 12Android 12
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandPocoiQOOOnePlus
ModelF4 5GNeo 6Nord 2T 5G
Release dateJune 23, 2021May 31, 2022May 1, 2022
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.20 x 75.95 x 7.70163.00 x 76.16 x 8.54159.10 x 73.20 x 8.20
Weight (g)195.00190.00190.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450047004500
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietarySuper VOOC
ColoursNebula Green, Night BlackCyber Rage, Dark NovaGray Shadow, Jade Fog
Removable battery--No
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz90 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+FHD+
Screen size (inches)6.676.626.43
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass 5
Aspect ratio20:920:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)395-409
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 870MediaTek Dimensity 1300
RAM6GB, 8GB, 12GB12GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB256GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storageNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8, 0.7-micron) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.89) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.0-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras333
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesDual LED
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.4, 0.8-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)--Ultra Wide-Angle
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 12Android 12Android 12
SkinMIUI 13Funtouch OS 12OxygenOS 12.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-YesYes
Face unlock--Yes
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable SoC
  • Guaranteed Android OS and security updates
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO Neo 6 review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price, iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 Specifications, iQoo Neo 6 Price in India, Poco F4 5G, Poco F4 5G Specifications, Poco F4 5G Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  7. Garmin Forerunner 955, 255 Series Launched in India: Details
  8. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  2. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  3. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  4. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  5. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
  6. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
  7. Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
  9. China Cracks Down on Over 42,000 Counterfeit Investment Apps to Combat Telecom Network Crime
  10. ‘Boredjobs’: Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Can Now List Them for Brand Hirings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.